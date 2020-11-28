GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Wilke becomes program's all-time leading scorer in 91-29 win over Plymouth

The accolades keep on coming for Maty Wilke, as the senior on the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team this afternoon became the program's all-time leading scorer.
She canned a 3-pointer from the left corner with 4 minutes, 6 seconds to go in the first half to reach 1,161 points in her four years on varsity, surpassing 2016 Beaver Dam High School graduate Cassidy Trotter's mark of 1,159.
Wilke's 3-pointer gave her 20 in the game and she finished with 22 as Beaver Dam, the WIAA Division 2 state champion for three straight years from 2017 to 2019 before last year ended apruptly during the state semifinals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won 91-29 over Plymouth at Beaver Dam High School to improve to 2-0 on the 2020-21 season.
The record-setting 3-pointer also gave Beaver Dam a 54-11 lead in the contest, which was a blowout from the very beginning.
On Nov. 11, Wilke signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team beginning next season. She joined teammates Paige Hodgson (NCAA Divison I Wisconsin-Green Bay) and Natalie Jens (DII Minnesota State Morehead) in making official commitments to play in college on that day.
Only the players, coaches, game officials, school officials and media organziation DailyDodge.com — the web outlet for radio station WBEV/WXRO, which simulcast the radio broadcast of the game with the livestream of it on the web — were allowed into today's game against Plymouth.
The facts from the game included in this story are from DailyDodge.com's coverage of it, as the school did not allow the Daily Citizen into the building to cover the game.
