GIRLS HOOPS: Big 2nd half run propels Pardeeville to 54-51 win over rival Cambria-Friesland

“They just played with heart tonight. It was awesome,” said Guenther, who admitted he was frustrated with how his team came out slowly to start both halves.

“We came out flat tonight but when they can turn it up, they do good things. I told them that we have to play aggressive. We can’t let them control the tempo of the game. We have to control it.”

Manthey and crew heeded the coach’s directive.

Bulldogs' freshman Aubrey Maass led all scorers with 17 points. She had eight in the first half including two 3-pointers which helped erase a 14-7 Hilltoppers' lead to open the game. CF’s fast start was fueled by three straight 3-pointers from Raley to open the game.

But a nearly seven-minute dry spell for the Hilltoppers saw Pardeeville grab the seven-point halftime advantage.

“Things just didn’t fall for us,” said CF coach John Stettbacher. “We missed a few layups, missed free throws in the second half and just some bad bounces here and there.

“We had plenty of opportunities."

And plenty of misses from the foul line. The Hilltoppers connected on only four of 17 attempts, including going only 1-for-9 in the second half.