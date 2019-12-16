GIRLS HOOPS: Big end to first half, counter-punch in second half lift Fall River over Randolph

Doolittle did lament how many lay-ups and open jumpers his team missed, but other than that, had little to complain about.

“It was a good win — it was a conference win — but there are some things that we’ve got to clean up,” he said.

Meantime, the Rockets were simply too sloppy in the first half — in particular over the final 6 minutes of the half, when Fall River created its cushion.

Randolph’s Brianna Prieve did do a nice job of staying composed in the final seconds as she gathered the ball after fumbling it for a moment and in the face of pressure passed over the top of the defense to Abby Katsma under the basket for a buzzer-beating lay-up that cut the Rockets’ deficit to 30-16, but it was otherwise an unceremonious first 18 minutes for them.

“We know they’re an exceptional basketball team. We had our scheme in place of what we wanted to do, but the things we didn’t do well were we didn’t box out well in the first half — we gave them a lot of second-chance opportunities — and we turned the ball over in the backcourt too much. Things that we have really focused on,” Kaufman said.