GIRLS HOOPS: Big end to first half, counter-punch in second half lift Fall River over Randolph

FALL RIVER — There’s no replacement for experience. It doesn’t get handed out at the beginning of the year like uniforms, it comes with time.
Right now, the Fall River prep girls basketball team has it and Randolph is still working at getting it — and that was the difference in Monday night’s Trailways West Conference clash between the two.
The veteran Pirates, who return all but one key piece from last year’s team that made it to the state tournament and so far in the early going this year are ranked fifth in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, asserted themselves from the get-go and stepped on the gas just a little bit harder each time the Rockets tried to catch up, resulting in a 53-38 victory.
“When you’re a senior-laden team, if you’re on offense and someone’s jumping on you like that, you have to be able to handle that pressure,” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said of answering the bell every time the Rockets threatened to climb back into the game. “(Randolph coach) Chad (Kaufman’s) young kids did an excellent job tonight, but I think the pressure did get to them in those spurts.”
Fall River (6-1, 4-0 in conference), which is now riding a six-game winning streak after sandblasting the rust in a 50-45 loss to Watertown Luther Prep, opened with a 5-0 lead thanks to four straight points by Belle Gregorio and a free throw by Lexi Rozinski.
The two teams then traded baskets for the next few minutes before a 7-0 burst, which was capped off with an explosive drive to the basket from the right wing by Maddie Gregorio — one of seven seniors on the Pirates’ 13-girl roster — made it 18-7 with 7 minutes, 43 seconds to go in the half.
Randolph (5-2, 2-2) — which has only three seniors and a number of girls who entered the year with little-to-no varsity experience — would answer with a mini 5-0 burst of its own, but then the Pirates had their biggest burst of the game, a 12-2 run that gave them a 30-14 lead with just under a minute to go in the half.
Maddie Gregorio and 6-foot senior Sam Leisemann had four points apiece during that run, and it was those two — Gregorio, especially — who made Fall River go on Monday night.
“She definitely was the catalyst,” Doolittle said of Gregorio, who finished with team highs in points (14), assists (five) and steals (five) and also had six rebounds. “We know that Sam’s going to get double- and triple-teamed, which she was again, but she’s doing an excellent job this year of reading it. When they don’t double her she goes to town, but as soon as she touches the ball they’re collapsing, and she’s doing a nice job of distributing. And we just have to knock down the shots.”
Leisemann did nearly have a double-double despite all the defensive attention, going for eight points and 16 rebounds.
Doolittle did lament how many lay-ups and open jumpers his team missed, but other than that, had little to complain about.
“It was a good win — it was a conference win — but there are some things that we’ve got to clean up,” he said.
Meantime, the Rockets were simply too sloppy in the first half — in particular over the final 6 minutes of the half, when Fall River created its cushion.
Randolph’s Brianna Prieve did do a nice job of staying composed in the final seconds as she gathered the ball after fumbling it for a moment and in the face of pressure passed over the top of the defense to Abby Katsma under the basket for a buzzer-beating lay-up that cut the Rockets’ deficit to 30-16, but it was otherwise an unceremonious first 18 minutes for them.
“We know they’re an exceptional basketball team. We had our scheme in place of what we wanted to do, but the things we didn’t do well were we didn’t box out well in the first half — we gave them a lot of second-chance opportunities — and we turned the ball over in the backcourt too much. Things that we have really focused on,” Kaufman said.
“Our big key was under 10 turnovers for the game; we had eight at the half. And we wanted to keep them under eight offensive rebounds, and they had eight offensive rebounds at the break. So those are things that we’re going to improve on. We will by the next time we see them at the end of January and hopefully come out and fight and compete.”
Randolph finished with 18 turnovers compared with 16 for Fall River, but the 13 offensive rebounds the Pirates corralled created far too many second-chance opportunities for the Rockets to gain any steam in their hopes of pulling off the upset.
The Rockets did fight back, though, trimming what had been a 34-19 deficit — one point less than Fall River’s biggest advantage to that point — down to 39-30 on Katsma’s putback with 10:15 left in the game.
But a minute and a half later Fall River answered with a six-point burst—on two basket’s inside by Rozinski and what turned into a four-point possession when Belle Gregorio scored after the Pirates collected the offensive rebound off a missed free throw by Rozinski trying to convert an and-one — in the span of 20 seconds, making it 45-30 with 7:41 to go.
Still, Kaufman was pleased with the progress that was made both in-game and now from game-to-game.
“There was no give-up in our girls tonight. We accomplished our goal in the second half — we wanted to cut it under 10 with 10 (minutes) to go, and we cut it under 10.
“There was no letdown. We have a young team. We’re going to live to continue to grow, get back to work tomorrow and get ready for Rio on Friday.”
FALL RIVER 53, RANDOLPH 38
RANDOLPH — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Abby Katsma 4 0-0 9, Olivia Nieman 1 0-0 3, Brianna Prieve 4 0-1 10, Madelyn Duckett 1 0-0 2, Presley Buwalda 1 3-4 5, Jorey Buwalda 3 0-2 7, Brianne Baird 1 0-5 2. Totals: 15 3-12 38.
FALL RIVER — Taryn Schwartz 2 2-4 6, Belle Gregorio 3 2-2 9, Becca Tramburg 1 0-0 3, Areena Schultz 1 0-0 2, Maddie Gregorio 7 0-0 14, Paige Servidone 1 0-0 2, Lexi Rozinski 4 1-3 9, Sam Leisemann 3 2-2 8. Totals: 22 7-11 53.
3-pointers: Rand 5 (Katsma 1, Nieman 1, Prieve 2, J. Buwalda 1), FR 2 (B. Gregorio 1, Tramburg 1). Total fouls: Rand 8, FR 13. Fouled out: None.
