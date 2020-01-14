GIRLS HOOPS: Big first half, defense help Fall River crush Princeton/Green Lake 42-28

FALL RIVER ― The top priority entering any season for the Fall River prep girls basketball team is to win a conference title.

The Pirates took one step closer to reaching that goal on Tuesday night, when they defeated Princeton/Green Lake 42-28 to take a two-game lead for first place in the Trailways West Conference race.

“That’s always our first goal when we start the season,” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said, referring to winning a conference title. “This just puts us one step closer. They’re a quality team and we have to face them again at their house. We have to face Randolph at their house. We’ve got a tough road in front of us, but I believe that my kids are ready.”

Fall River will try to keep the momentum going when it hosts Pardeeville on Friday. Meantime, the Tigersharks, who are tied with Randolph for second place in the conference standings, will travel to Rio on Friday.

The Pirates (12-1, 7-0), ranked fourth in Division 5 according to both the WisSports.net Coaches Poll and Associated Press poll, used tough defense to hold the Tigersharks (9-4, 5-2) to just four points in the first half.