GIRLS HOOPS: Big first half propels Beaver Dam past West Bend East 85-38

Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase was happy to see the Golden Beavers turn things around at that point of the first half.

“They cut it to 19-11, which wasn’t the greatest, but then after that we really clamped down on them,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got to do. It’s basketball, you’re not going to play every possession perfect, but our goal is to strive for perfection.”

Beaver Dam picked up its defense as they didn’t let the Suns get off any quality shots and forced turnovers thereafter. In fact, Hodgson’s triple at 11:20 of the first started a 34-0 run that ended with back-to-back triples by senior Paige Yagodinski to go up 53-11 with 4:10 remaining in the first half.

“I thought we got off to good start, but I thought we got into a little lax there where we gave up a couple shots I’d rather we didn’t give up,” Chase said. “Then we got it rolling. We got our defense going and we got some easy buckets.”

Yagodinski finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Junior Maty Wilke also had 10 points, but led with six steals, six assists and five deflections for the Golden Beavers.

By the time the first half ended, Beaver Dam led 59-14.