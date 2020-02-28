GIRLS HOOPS: Big first half propels Beaver Dam past West Bend East 85-38

Whether it was playing on the court, or cheering on the bench, every member of the top-seeded Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team was having fun in Friday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game against No. 8 seed West Bend East.
It showed throughout the game as the Golden Beavers clamped down on the Suns, 85-38, to move on to today’s regional final against No. 5 seed Whitefish Bay.
“That’s always fun for us because then we get to cheer on everyone,” Beaver Dam junior Paige Hodson said. “You saw us on the bench, we were cheering for everyone that was scoring.”
Whitefish Bay defeated No. 4 seed 42-33 Friday night.
Hodgson was one of the starters who played well, finishing with 14 points, rebounds and two deflections.
Hodgson’s classmate Natalie Jens got the game started with a triple just 12 seconds into the game that started an 11-0 run for the Golden Beavers (20-3). Jens finished with a team-high 22 points, three assists and four deflections.
The Suns (6-18) would later cut the deficit to 19-11 when senior Sarah Stapelfeldt drained a triple at 13:10 of the first half. Stapelfeldt finished with nine points.
“We’ve been working on (defense) for a while now,” Hodgson said. “We’re working on being more physical. We shut down their post tonight, which was one our big focuses this week in practice. We’ve been denying the ball and it came to life in this game tonight.”
Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase was happy to see the Golden Beavers turn things around at that point of the first half.
“They cut it to 19-11, which wasn’t the greatest, but then after that we really clamped down on them,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got to do. It’s basketball, you’re not going to play every possession perfect, but our goal is to strive for perfection.”
Beaver Dam picked up its defense as they didn’t let the Suns get off any quality shots and forced turnovers thereafter. In fact, Hodgson’s triple at 11:20 of the first started a 34-0 run that ended with back-to-back triples by senior Paige Yagodinski to go up 53-11 with 4:10 remaining in the first half.
“I thought we got off to good start, but I thought we got into a little lax there where we gave up a couple shots I’d rather we didn’t give up,” Chase said. “Then we got it rolling. We got our defense going and we got some easy buckets.”
Yagodinski finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Junior Maty Wilke also had 10 points, but led with six steals, six assists and five deflections for the Golden Beavers.
By the time the first half ended, Beaver Dam led 59-14.
“We’ve been working a lot in practice on working together and getting our plays down, and just becoming a very cohesive, consistent team,” Hodgson said. “I think that came out in the first half.”
With the game already out of hand, Chase used a lot of the girls that normally don’t get a chance to play in the second half. Sophomore Leila Ashley scored all four of her points in the second half. Junior Emma Wendt got a nice cheer when she swished a triple to make it 85-38 with 40 seconds remaining.
“For a lot of those kids it’s an opportunity for them,” Chase said. “They need that opportunity to show what they can do.”
West Bend East freshman Cadence Xiong scored seven of her team-high 12 points in the first half. She completed a three-point play at 14:10 and then stole the ball on the next possession for an easy layup the other way to cut the deficit to 72:23 with 13:43 left.
Overall, Chase said he was happy with the way the Golden Beavers play as “it’s a good first step” to start the postseason.
“We’ve got keep on working to get better,” he said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.