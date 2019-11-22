Over the last three seasons, Beaver Dam has performed like a well-oiled machine. The Golden Beavers played an elite fast-pace defense that turned into easy points the other way, which is why they are the three-time WIAA Division 2 state champions.
However, on Friday, when they kicked off the 2019-2020 season by hosting the Beaver Dam Tournament, the Golden Beavers looked nothing like that in the early going against Franklin.
In fact, it took a 30-4 run to end the first half by the Golden Beavers for them to gain the confidence they needed to eventually blowout the Sabers, 69-38.
“They have to play better,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “I think a little bit is a little nerves. We have a lot of kids in a lot of new roles. It’s one of those things that we’ve just got to figure it out. Until you actually get out here with the lights on, you don’t always know how it’s going to turn out.
"Some of our kids played well and some of our kids need to play better for us in the future.”
Although Beaver Dam (1-0) never trailed, the Sabers (0-1) made it 19-17 with back-to-back 3-pointers from juniors Olivia Rangel and Kennedy Boll with 8 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half.
“We didn’t really look at the score,” Beaver Dam junior Maty Wilke said. “I think it was more of us not playing how we should play. I think once we started figuring out what we can do well against Franklin … I think we started going. Our confidence carries, so once one person starts hitting, then it just continues and it’s contagious.”
During a first half timeout, Wilke said Chase talked to the team about playing better. As the Golden Beavers -- who caused 17 first-half Franklin turnovers -- weren’t finding the best shots to take in transition.
Chase said it wasn’t until a 30-4 run that started when Paige Hodgson made 1-of-2 free throws with 6:36 left that the Golden Beavers started to drain their shots consistently.
“We knew we weren’t playing up to our potential,” Beaver Dam junior Natalie Jens said. “We knew we needed to prove ourselves and how good of a team we are. He just told us to show that -- show what kind of team we are and what we can do.
“I think we came out, played our defense and played our game, and had confidence.”
Jens scored seven of her 13 points during that big run to help the Golden Beavers close out the first half with a 49-21 lead. Jens also had three assists and four rebounds. Wilke -- who scored 14 points during the run -- led all scorers with 18 points and five steals.
“There were definitely nerves and excitement for our first game, but we just needed to stay focused,” Jens said. “We don’t care who scores. We’re just looking for the best shots and when we get going, and our defense gets our offense going, it’s what we love.”
Senior Jada Donaldson finished with nine points, four rebounds and four steals.
“I think it starts with Jada’s defensive pressure,” Chase said. “I thought Maty did a good job with her defensive pressure.”
Beaver Dam held Rangel to 13 points, which is what she averaged for the Sabers last season. Meantime, Boll finished with eight points for the Sabers, but was held to just three in the second half. Senior Lauren Schwartz was held to just two points by Beaver Dam.
“We just wanted to lock them down,” Jens said.
That’s what the Golden Beavers did. After getting the nerves and jitters out of its system in the early going, Beaver Dam's lead grew to 40 points when senior Carley Burchardt -- who finished with 13 points and five rebounds -- drained a triple with 8:54 left to make it 66-26.
Jens and Wilke both agreed the Golden Beavers were able to show the kind of team they could be this season as their defensive pressure turned into quick points and wore out the Sabers.
“I think we just focused on ourselves and we know our potential and (early in the game) it wasn’t where it was at,” Jens said. “We just knew we could get there.”
That they did. And the Golden Beavers get to show it again Saturday in the Green Championship game, when they play the winner of Germantown and Marshall at around 6:30 p.m.
“The fact that we showed how we can play I think is good,” Chase said. “I think that’s something that we’re excited about. There are other parts of the game we’ve got to fix.”
