GIRLS HOOPS: Big night from Buwalda, stiff defense help Randolph hold of Crandon, 52-47

RANDOLPH ― Coach Chad Kaufman knew his Randolph prep girls basketball team was in for a long night Thursday evening when the second-seeded Rockets hosted third-seeded Crandon in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

The Cardinals had made the state tournament twice (2018, 2020) in the last four seasons and were looking to make it a third.

However, stiff defense and excellent foul shooting in the final 5 minutes allowed the Rockets to hold off the Cardinals and win 52-47.

“We had to answer the bell in a lot of situations, and we executed down the stretch,” Kaufman said. “With a young team, we talked about it all year, with a possession at a time, we had to get it done. Free throws have been our bugaboo all year, and we missed a couple, but we got a couple late that we needed to have.

“I’m just so happy because I’ve got a gritty bunch of girls I work with every day. I’m so happy I get the opportunity to work with them.”

In the final few minutes of play, the Rockets (21-3) caused multiple turnovers to hold onto a 49-47 lead over the Cardinals (17-5). Then in the final minute, freshman Mya Moldenhauer (1-2) and sophomore Brianne Baird (2-2) combined to go 3-of-4 at the charity stipe to raise the Randolph lead to 52-47.