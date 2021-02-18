GIRLS HOOPS: Big night from Buwalda, stiff defense help Randolph hold of Crandon, 52-47

RANDOLPH ― Coach Chad Kaufman knew his Randolph prep girls basketball team was in for a long night Thursday evening when the second-seeded Rockets hosted third-seeded Crandon in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.
The Cardinals had made the state tournament twice (2018, 2020) in the last four seasons and were looking to make it a third.
However, stiff defense and excellent foul shooting in the final 5 minutes allowed the Rockets to hold off the Cardinals and win 52-47.
“We had to answer the bell in a lot of situations, and we executed down the stretch,” Kaufman said. “With a young team, we talked about it all year, with a possession at a time, we had to get it done. Free throws have been our bugaboo all year, and we missed a couple, but we got a couple late that we needed to have.
“I’m just so happy because I’ve got a gritty bunch of girls I work with every day. I’m so happy I get the opportunity to work with them.”
In the final few minutes of play, the Rockets (21-3) caused multiple turnovers to hold onto a 49-47 lead over the Cardinals (17-5). Then in the final minute, freshman Mya Moldenhauer (1-2) and sophomore Brianne Baird (2-2) combined to go 3-of-4 at the charity stipe to raise the Randolph lead to 52-47.
“It was huge,” Kaufman said of his team’s defense and foul shooting. “We tried to throw a couple different things at them, defensively, there. We did, but we obviously let them get to the basket a little too much. But when we had to get a stop or a hand on the ball for a deflection, we did get that. We executed down the stretch.”
It led to a victory and a spot in the sectional finals against top-seeded Mishicot on Saturday. If the Rockets can pull off the upset on Saturday, they will be headed to the Div. 4 state tournament for the first time since 2001.
“This kind of contest could get us over the edge,” Kaufman said. “It’s a huge win for our basketball team and our program.”
Sophomore Jorey Buwalda agreed.
“It feels great,” she said. “It’s our first experience.”
The final few points by the Rockets ended a 14-7 run in the final 9:10 of the game. Buwalda scored six of those points, including an and-one with 8:05 remaining to put the Rockets up 43-40.
“We love having this type of game, being fast and running up and down the court,” Buwalda said. “We knew what we had to do and we did it.”
Buwalda had herself a game against the Cardinals as she finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“She doesn’t play like a sophomore, does she?” Kaufman said. “She doesn’t. She’s obviously a big, pivotal force for us. She stepped on the perimeter and hit a couple 3s in the first half. She plays good D.”
Buwalda is listed as 6-foot and her height showed against the Cardinals as she towered over multiple players and blocked six shots.
“I do have a size advantage on most teams,” she said. “I just like to get big and be physical when playing my game.”
Buwalda scored 14 of her points in the first half to help the Rockets go into halftime with a 30-26 lead. Her sister, junior Presley Buwalda, drained a 3-pointer with one second on the clock to end the first half with a 13-5 run for the Rockets.
Presley Buwalda finished with seven points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Baird finished with nine points while junior Abby Katsma added eight points – six of them coming from beyond the arc in the first half – for the Rockets.
The Cardinals never made it easy for the Rockets, including several of their guards who weren’t afraid to crash the boards. That list included sophomore Mara Stamper, who finished with a game-high 18 points. She scored 12 points in the first half to keep the Cardinals within range.
“She’s their leading scorer, averaging about 13 or 14 points a game,” Kaufman said. “She really takes care of the ball. That’s the first person we witnessed on film. She’s the engine that makes their team go, and we had our best defender on her, in Presley.
"Presley did a fairly good job. She’s been guarding the best perimeter girl all year for us.”
Stamper wasn’t alone, as junior Alexis McCorkle drained four triples – three in the first half – for a total of 12 points to help the Cardinals. Senior Maddie Stamper finished with nine points, and sophomore Holly Palubicki drained two 3s – her only points of the night – to keep things close.
“We haven’t played against a bunch of quick guards that can get to the basket,” Kaufman said. “They were good with the right or the left hand. We weren’t really closing down the gaps. We work on our shell drill every night, but it’s hard to simulate the quickness at times. They got to the basket and they finished around the basket.
“We just tried to limit them to one-shot opportunities down the stretch, and we did that in the last couple of minutes.”
Crandon tied the game three times (at 36, 43 and 47) in the second half.
“They’re obviously a well-coached basketball team,” Kaufman said. “They’re fundamentally sound.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.