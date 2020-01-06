GIRLS HOOPS: Big surge in 2nd half boosts Mayville to 46-37 win over Horicon

MAYVILLE — Offense was hard to come by in the first half for Mayville’s prep girls basketball team in Monday night’s non-conference game against Horicon, to the tune of only 13 points and a seven-point deficit.
The script flipped in the second half — in a big way.
The Cardinals scored 22 of the game’s first 28 points after the break and used that big run to carry them to the finish line, stiff-arming Horicon’s only rally and winning 46-37.
“We got some decent looks at the basket, that’s for sure. I just think they weren’t falling,” Cardinals’ coach Liz Cook said of the first-half struggles. “We were settling a little bit for outside shots and not taking the ball to the basket, and then when we did get to the basket we were a little out of control — expecting a foul to be called and then shooting like there should be a foul called instead of shooting normally.”
The same wasn’t true after halftime, though.
“We spread out our offense and we really took our time. We looked for the open spots in our offense and executed,” Cook said.
Horicon (5-3) got a 3-pointer from Karissa Laabs in the early going of the second half to stretch the Marshladies’ lead to 23-13, but then Mayville (4-7) got going.
Makayla Konrad’s basket jumpstarted a 22-3 run — the Cardinals tied the game at 23 on back-to-back baskets by Alaina Wagner, who scored all of her team-high 12 points after halftime, and they went in front for good on a jumper by Chloe Welak that made it 25-23 — to take a 35-26 lead before the Marshladies answered.
But after cutting it to 35-33 on Anna LeBouton’s basket from the left block with 4 minutes, 52 seconds remaining, Horicon faded and made just one field goal the rest of the way.
The key for Mayville was slowing down Payton Marvin and Laabs, who came in averaging 21.9 and 13.3 points per game. Those two led the Marshladies with 13 and 10 points, but Laabs was held scoreless in the second half after her early 3 and Marvin had only eight in the half.
“In the second half we really buckled down,” Cook said. “We knew their two scorers were going to come out (looking to) score and really made it a point in the second half to shut them down and make other people around them score.
“It was more team defense rather than the first half when it was individual.”
Horicon coach John LeBlanc agreed that the Cardinals did a good job forcing his team out of rhythm.
“Mayville did a really good job of defending us and taking away what we like to do offensively,” he said. “We had some opportunities there earlier in the game and they didn’t go down, and then it just seemed to cascade. Mayville did a really good job of locking us up and they deserved to win today.”
The Cardinals were particularly stingy when it mattered most — when the game was on the line after the Marshladies had used that 7-0 burst to get back within two points.
“You’ve got to hit shots in that situation and Mayville did a really good job of not giving us clean looks at the basket,” LeBlanc said of his team’s futile comeback effort. “I thought a couple of times we could have taken the ball to the hole a little more and maybe make up some ground from the line without the clock going. But again, Mayville did a really good job of taking away everything we wanted to do.”
And on offense, Mayville was poised in terms of not turning the ball over or taking ill-advised shots, which would have obviously aided Horicon’s rally.
“It was huge,” Cook said of that composure. “We got some senior leadership from our guard play where they knew when to run and they knew when to get the ball into our offense, so that was good.”
Meantime for the Marshladies, foul trouble — they committed 21 fouls, allowing Mayville to go to the line 28 times compared with only five times for Horicon — compounded their struggles on the offensive end as they were trying to knock the rust off having not played since Dec. 20.
But starters having to sit also could be a blessing in disguise for the Marshladies as they look to try and have a good second half of the season after winning five of their first seven games leading into the break.
“We got some great bench play today,” LeBlanc said. “We’ve got to trust them that they’re going to be in a position to help us on both ends of the floor. They did that today, so hopefully we can build on that as we go farther into the season.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.