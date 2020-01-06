GIRLS HOOPS: Big surge in 2nd half boosts Mayville to 46-37 win over Horicon

“You’ve got to hit shots in that situation and Mayville did a really good job of not giving us clean looks at the basket,” LeBlanc said of his team’s futile comeback effort. “I thought a couple of times we could have taken the ball to the hole a little more and maybe make up some ground from the line without the clock going. But again, Mayville did a really good job of taking away everything we wanted to do.”

And on offense, Mayville was poised in terms of not turning the ball over or taking ill-advised shots, which would have obviously aided Horicon’s rally.

“It was huge,” Cook said of that composure. “We got some senior leadership from our guard play where they knew when to run and they knew when to get the ball into our offense, so that was good.”

Meantime for the Marshladies, foul trouble — they committed 21 fouls, allowing Mayville to go to the line 28 times compared with only five times for Horicon — compounded their struggles on the offensive end as they were trying to knock the rust off having not played since Dec. 20.

But starters having to sit also could be a blessing in disguise for the Marshladies as they look to try and have a good second half of the season after winning five of their first seven games leading into the break.

“We got some great bench play today,” LeBlanc said. “We’ve got to trust them that they’re going to be in a position to help us on both ends of the floor. They did that today, so hopefully we can build on that as we go farther into the season.”

