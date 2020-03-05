GIRLS HOOPS: Black Hawk pulls away late, beats Fall River in sectional semifinal rematch of last year's state semis

“We knew that they were going to have spurts, but I told our kids, ‘We’re 24-1, we deserve to be here, too,’” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said. “These kids made it to state last year — I’m just saying that I think the WIAA made a mistake by putting them over here (in this sectional) because I thought this would be a great championship game, because we match up with them quite well.”

That certainly showed in this contest.

Gregorio finished with a dozen points, 10 of them coming after halftime. And fellow senior Lexi Rozinski had 10, split evenly between both halves.

Leisemann finished with nine, but only contributed four points in the second half in large part because she was playing with three fouls the whole half and four fouls for the final 9:33.

She couldn’t attack the basket quite as aggressively, and perhaps more importantly, she couldn’t defend in the post with the same intensity, either.