GIRLS HOOPS: Black Hawk pulls away late, beats Fall River in sectional semifinal rematch of last year's state semis

EVANSVILLE — A year ago in the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals, Fall River’s prep girls basketball team got run out of the Resch Center by South Wayne Black Hawk, losing by 32 points to the eventual state-champion Warriors.
Fall River has wanted another chance ever since. Black Hawk has been ranked No. 1 in D5 in both the WisSports.net coaches poll and the Associated Press poll all season, and the fourth-ranked Pirates wanted another crack at showing they belonged in the same conversation.
They got it Thursday night at Evansville High School in the sectional semifinals — and they didn’t disappoint, going toe-to-toe with Black Hawk this time around before foul trouble and Black Hawk’s depth eventually wore the second-seeded Pirates down in a 62-45 win for the top-seeded Warriors.
Fall River (24-2) trailed 13-8 early but answered with an 8-2 run to go in front 18-15 when senior post Samantha Leisemann scored from the right block with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the first half.
Then after Black Hawk (25-0) scored five quick points to open the second half — on an and-one by senior Natalie Leuzinger and a steal in the backcourt for a lay-up by junior Bailey Butler — to go in front 31-22, the Pirates again answered.
This time it took a bit, but they eventually got it within three at 39-36 with 11:09 remaining when senior Maddie Gregorio banked in a jumper and then followed that up by converting on an and-one.
“We knew that they were going to have spurts, but I told our kids, ‘We’re 24-1, we deserve to be here, too,’” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said. “These kids made it to state last year — I’m just saying that I think the WIAA made a mistake by putting them over here (in this sectional) because I thought this would be a great championship game, because we match up with them quite well.”
That certainly showed in this contest.
Gregorio finished with a dozen points, 10 of them coming after halftime. And fellow senior Lexi Rozinski had 10, split evenly between both halves.
Leisemann finished with nine, but only contributed four points in the second half in large part because she was playing with three fouls the whole half and four fouls for the final 9:33.
She couldn’t attack the basket quite as aggressively, and perhaps more importantly, she couldn’t defend in the post with the same intensity, either.
“They were attacking Sam, and she kind of got in foul trouble so she had to kind of let them (go), where she normally would have contested their shots, like in the beginning when she blocked a few shots,” Doolittle said. “And to (the Warriors) credit they started to go at her, and when she got her third foul in the first half and then picked up that fourth foul, it was like, ‘Goldarn it.’
“Without her patrolling the middle, that kind of weakened our defense a little bit. And they knew that and they started driving — driving and kicking.”
After Fall River had gotten within 39-36, Butler got to the free throw line on the ensuing possession and made of one-of-two. Then with 10:10 to go, Kaylee Marty hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 43-36 and 2 minutes after that, Maddy Huschitt connected from beyond the arc in the right corner to finish off an 8-0 run and make it 47-36, putting the Pirates squarely behind the 8 ball.
“My kids played hard,” Doolittle said. “We were right in it, and they hit those threes that kind of stretched it out a little bit. And my kids panicked just a little bit — just for that one second — and from there (Black Hawk) started to run the clock, which kind of killed us in the end.”
Black Hawk did indeed milk its lead, ultimately outscoring Fall River 15-7 over the final 8 minutes to win by double digits in what was a much closer game than the final score shows.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had a game plan to handle their press, and I thought we did a hell of a job,” Doolittle said of not getting frazzled — and as a result not getting blown out — by the Warriors’ full-court press and relentless half-court trap. “We’ve been practicing — we brought in the boys team — and we worked them the last three days on the speed, because (Black Hawk’s) speed is phenomenal.”
With the loss, the Pirates now must wave goodbye to a talented senior class that in addition to Gregorio, Leisemann and Rozinski also includes Taryn Schwartz (eight points Thursday, including a jumper that started the 7-2 run that made it 39-36) and Aurora Schultz (two points).
“This senior group is phenomenal,” Doolittle said, pointing not only to their 91-14 record in four years and last year’s trip to state but also to their character. “Just a phenomenal group of kids and they’re going to be missed. Their well-loved in the community and by the coaching staff and (other) kids. They’re a good group. They’re leaders and they’re going to go on to do wonderful things.”
They went out on a high note at least, the fact that they lost notwithstanding. It’s entirely possible Black Hawk — the Warriors, who extended their winning streak to 53 games dating back to a loss in the 2018 state finals, now will face unranked Oakfield (20-6) in Saturday’s sectional title game — might not get tested as much as they did Thursday the rest of the way.
“I don’t think they will,” Doolittle said.
The Pirates got their wish — a rematch with Black Hawk — but just not at the venue they would have preferred.
“We wanted it at the Resch Center, and that’s where it should have been played,” Doolittle said. “I’m telling you right now, we are definitely one of the top four teams, and I think our girls deserved to be there.”
BLACK HAWK 62, FALL RIVER 45</&hspag3>
Fall River 22 23 — 45
Black Hawk 26 36 — 62
FALL RIVER — (fgm ftm-fta pt) Taryn Schwartz 4 0-1 8, Belle Gregorio 2 0-0 4, Aurora Schultz 1 0-0 2, Maddie Gregorio 3 6-7 12, Lexi Rozinski 3 3-3 10, Samantha Leisemann 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 10-13 45.
BLACK HAWK — Bailey Butler 5 4-10 16, Hannah Butler 3 8-8 14, Natalie Luezinger 7 3-3 19, Kaylee Marty 2 0-1 6, Maddy Huschitt 2 0-0 5, Tara Wellnitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 15-22 62.
3-pointers: FR 1 (Rozinski 1), BH 7 (B. Butler 2, Leuzinger 2, Marty 2, Huschitt 1). Total fouls: FR 19, BH 15. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.