GIRLS HOOPS: Boettcher's hot shooting in second half propels Columbus past Fort Atkinson, 58-46

Kohl got hot in the second half, scoring 10 of her team-high 12 points, as she helped keep the Blackhawks within striking distance. She drained a triple before adding a layup to cut the deficit to 42-36 with 7:49 left.

“We were more concerned with No. 15,” Schweitzer said. “I knew Tyla Staude was a good 3-point shooter, and Taylor Marquart made 3s early. They made some that was unexpected.”

The Columbus defense held Staude to just four points while Marquart matched Kohl with 12 points.

“Once we started guarding Taylor Marquart and Tyla Staude – their 3-point shooters – that was the key,” Schweitzer said. “If you keep believing in the system and keep doing what we have to do. We’ve worked pretty hard in practice for the first week. It paid dividends for us tonight. To score as much as we did, we scored 43 points in the second half.

“It was a lot of little things. I thought Alise Hayes, our center, played some good defense. I thought senior Molly Kahl played steady for us. She threw it away a couple times down the stretch, but overall she was good.”