GIRLS HOOPS: Boettcher's hot shooting in second half propels Columbus past Fort Atkinson, 58-46

COLUMBUS — Someone needs to take a bucket of cold water and dump it over Mikenna Boettcher’s hands.
After starting the second half of Tuesday’s prep girls basketball game against Fort Atkinson with a 3-pointer along the sidelines, the Columbus sophomore went on to drain three more triples to help the Cardinals fly by the Blackhawks, 58-46, for a season opening non-conference win.
“Mikenna Boettcher shot very well for us,” Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer said of the 5-foot-4 guard who led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points -- draining four of her five triples in the second half.
Boettcher’s triple just 19 seconds into the second half tied the game up at 18 and started an 8-0 run to put the Cardinals up 23-18. Sophomore Jaiden Dornhaus added the other five points in the momentum changing run as she finished with nine of her 14 points in the second half.
“For Jaiden, she’s a good athlete and she played both ends pretty well,” Schweitzer said. “She was solid.”
The Columbus advantage was short lived as the Blackhawks rallied back to tie the game at 23 with 15:10 to go. The Cardinals held onto a small lead until Fort Atkinson sophomore Elly Kohl’s layup dropped to pull within 33-30 at 10:50. The Blackhawks' momentum was short lived as Columbus junior Emma Paulson responded with a steal and layup just 20 seconds later to spark a 9-1 run for a 42-31 Columbus lead with 9:21 left.
Kohl got hot in the second half, scoring 10 of her team-high 12 points, as she helped keep the Blackhawks within striking distance. She drained a triple before adding a layup to cut the deficit to 42-36 with 7:49 left.
“We were more concerned with No. 15,” Schweitzer said. “I knew Tyla Staude was a good 3-point shooter, and Taylor Marquart made 3s early. They made some that was unexpected.”
The Columbus defense held Staude to just four points while Marquart matched Kohl with 12 points.
“Once we started guarding Taylor Marquart and Tyla Staude – their 3-point shooters – that was the key,” Schweitzer said. “If you keep believing in the system and keep doing what we have to do. We’ve worked pretty hard in practice for the first week. It paid dividends for us tonight. To score as much as we did, we scored 43 points in the second half.
“It was a lot of little things. I thought Alise Hayes, our center, played some good defense. I thought senior Molly Kahl played steady for us. She threw it away a couple times down the stretch, but overall she was good.”
The Cardinals started the game with a 4-2 advantage, but the Blackhawks went on a 16-4 run to go up 18-8 with 5:23 left. Hayes’ dropped in her only two points of the game 1:03 later, which started a 7-0 run to close out the first half for the Cardinals and pull Columbus with 18-15 at the break.
The Lady Cardinals had eight players contribute with points, including Kahl and sophomore Amy Theilen who both had eight points apiece. Senior Jordan Link chipped in seven.
“We’re not that big, physically, but we played hard,” Schweitzer said. “There were a lot of contributions from (the majority of our team). I was really happy with the total team effort. The people that came off the bench gave us good energy. It’s a great start for us. We’re pretty young, with a lot of sophomores playing, but I’m very pleased with our effort.”
The Cardinals will travel to Randolph on Saturday for a non-conference tilt. The Rockets lost just three players from last year's team that went 20-5 overall and finished second in the Trailways West Conference at 11-3.
“It’s a great start for us,” Schweitzer said. “I know we’ve got a lot of tough games ahead of us. We need to take them one at a time and play as a team. I thought we really did that tonight.”
COLUMBUS 58, FORT ATKINSON 46
Fort Atkinson;18;28;—;46
Columbus;15;43;—;58
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Lily Belzer 3 0-0 6, Taylor Marquart 4 1-3 12, Kiara Wolfram 1 0-0 2, Tyla Staude 2 0-3 4, Elly Kohl 4 2-2 12, Alexis Jacobson 1 2-3 4, Makiah Cave 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-11 46.
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Jordan Link 2 2-2 7, Abbi Olson 0 2-2 2, Molly Kahl 3 2-7 8, Amy Theilen 1 6-8 8, Alise Hayes 1 0-1 2, Mikenna Boettcher 5 0-0 15, Jaiden Dornaus 5 2-4 14, Emma Paulson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-24 58.
3-point goals: FA 7 (Taylor Marquart 3, Elly Kohl 2, Makiah Cave 2), C 8 (Jordan Link 1, Mikenna Boettcher 5, Jaiden Dornaus 2). Total fouls: FA 21, C 15. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!