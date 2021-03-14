GIRLS HOOPS: Central Wis. Christian, Dodgeland, Hustisford litter all-Trailways East awards list

Postseason awards lists exist, obviously, to honor the best players from the year that was.

The all-Trailways East Conference list compiled following this year’s prep girls basketball season, though, might as well also serve as an appetizer for the 2021-22 campaign.

Among the 15 players honored, only three are seniors — one of them being Player of the Year Hope Burns from Oshkosh Lourdes Academy — while six are juniors and six are underclassmen.

And the best part for area basketball enthusiasts is that a combined seven of the girls slated to return next year are from Central Wisconsin Christian, Dodgeland and Hustisford — including a pair of first-teamers in juniors Adrianne Bader of the Trojans and Rylie Collien of the Falcons.

Those two were joined on the first team by CWC senior Jolie Schouten, Burns and senior Abi Streeter from league champion Oakfield.

Schouten averaged 15.1 points and 3.7 steals for the Crusaders, who tied for second in the league (3-2) along with Lourdes. She was joined on the awards list by teammates Shelby Buwalda (second team), Elise Ritzema and Kaitlyn Vander Werff (both honorable mention).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CWC, which finished 13-8 overall, also got 3.4 rebounds per game from Schouten.