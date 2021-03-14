GIRLS HOOPS: Central Wis. Christian, Dodgeland, Hustisford litter all-Trailways East awards list

Postseason awards lists exist, obviously, to honor the best players from the year that was.
The all-Trailways East Conference list compiled following this year’s prep girls basketball season, though, might as well also serve as an appetizer for the 2021-22 campaign.
Among the 15 players honored, only three are seniors — one of them being Player of the Year Hope Burns from Oshkosh Lourdes Academy — while six are juniors and six are underclassmen.
And the best part for area basketball enthusiasts is that a combined seven of the girls slated to return next year are from Central Wisconsin Christian, Dodgeland and Hustisford — including a pair of first-teamers in juniors Adrianne Bader of the Trojans and Rylie Collien of the Falcons.
Those two were joined on the first team by CWC senior Jolie Schouten, Burns and senior Abi Streeter from league champion Oakfield.
Schouten averaged 15.1 points and 3.7 steals for the Crusaders, who tied for second in the league (3-2) along with Lourdes. She was joined on the awards list by teammates Shelby Buwalda (second team), Elise Ritzema and Kaitlyn Vander Werff (both honorable mention).
CWC, which finished 13-8 overall, also got 3.4 rebounds per game from Schouten.
Buwalda, meantime, put up 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game while Ritzema averaged 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals a night and Vander Werff led the Crusaders in rebounding and assists at 6.8 and 2.1 per game, respectively.
Ritzema and Vander Werff are both sophomores, giving the Crusaders perhaps the brightest future of all as those two plus Buwalda will all return next year.
Collien’s Falcons and Bader’s Trojans tied for fourth in league play at 2-3 but the Trojans were above .500 overall at 11-9 while the Falcons were 6-12.
Bader almost averaged a double-double at 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and she also put up 1.8 steals per game.
In that latter category, she was vastly overshadowed by teammate Miranda Firari, a junior who picked opponents’ pockets at a clip of 4.8 steals per game while also averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game en route to second team all-league honors.
Collien, a three-year starter for Hustisford, averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game and she was joined on the awards list by teammate Autumn Kuhl, a sophomore who 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a night.