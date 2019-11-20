The Central Wisconsin Christian and Sheboygan Christian prep girls basketball teams played a game of tug-of-war for nearly the entire 36 minutes Tuesday night, neither side able to pull the other into the middle.
With 12 seconds left, the visiting Crusaders finally were able to break the Eagles’ hold and come away with a 44-41, non-conference victory.
Jolie Schouten made a pair of free throws to give CWC a 43-41 lead and then after the Eagles missed two at the charity stripe, Kaitlyn Vander Werff went 1-of-2 with 3.2 seconds remaining. The Crusaders then pressed on the inbound, forcing Sheboygan Christian into a game-tying heave that didn’t even have a prayer of going in.
“I was really impressed with how the girls battled all night long,” CWC coach Mark Vander Werff said. “We were very undersized and the girls never backed down.
Schouten led the way with 16 points while Autumn Zuhlke had a dozen.
The Crusaders struggled shooting, making only 31.4 percent of their attempts (16-of-51) but played good enough on defense and were good enough in the clutch to open the year victorious.
