GIRLS HOOPS: Co-Area Players of the Year awards go out to Beaver Dam's Jens, Waupun's Aalsma

Jens also had to step up her game her senior season after fellow senior Maty Wilke – the top recruit in the state in the 2021 class and one of the top rectruits in the country overall, who chose the University of Wisconsin – went down with a torn ACL in a 72-33 victory over Edgewood on Dec. 14.

“There was definitely pressure,” Jens said of picking up the slack for Wilke getting hurt. “I know a lot of our younger kids were kind of freaking out, which was all of us. I think I knew what my job was. I was (meant to) calm everyone down and show everyone it was going to be OK. I think I did that, and I think they trusted me, which was amazing.”

Jens had to not only step up her game, but also as a leader when Wilke went down. She also stepped more into the spotlight as teams started to center their game-plans around her.

“For sure, it needed to grow and it definitely did this year with everything that we went through,” Jens said. “It was that and my basketball ability, just taking more responsibility in what I did for the team. I think I really improved and stepped up this year.