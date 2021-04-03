GIRLS HOOPS: Co-Area Players of the Year awards go out to Beaver Dam's Jens, Waupun's Aalsma

Beaver Dam senior Natalie Jens and Waupun junior Abbie Aalsma have known of each other’s strong work ethic and fierce competitiveness from their playing days with AAU’s Wisconsin Flight Elite out of Oshkosh while in middle school.
Both agreed being able to practice against one another on a daily grind helped them get to where they are now. Jens recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division II women’s college basketball at Minnesota State University Moorhead while Aalsma has been verbally committed to play in Division I at Illinois State since before her sophomore season.
Clearly, they are very good prep girls basketball players in Wisconsin, leading their teams to deep postseason runs and in points per game this season. For their efforts this past season, and what they mean to their high school programs, both Jens and Aalsma have been chosen as the Daily Citizen All-Area co-Players of the Year.
“It was great to go up against good competition every day in practice,” Jens said of practicing one another. “It definitely made both of us a better player.”
Their talent showed in a match-up between the Golden Beavers and the Warriors on Dec. 22. During that game, Aalsma – who was mostly guarded by Jens – put up a game-high 29 points, which is the second-most points given up in a game by Beaver Dam’s defense all season. New Berlin Eisenhower’s Nikki Dienberg put up 35 points to help the Lions beat the Golden Beavers 72-68 on Jan. 2.
“She’s a really smart player; she’s long; she makes good decisions, but she’s really good with the ball,” Jens said of Aalsma. “She can get shots off and create for herself to get shots. She can shoot the ball really well. She has a quick release. She had a good game.”
Jens led the Golden Beavers with 22 points in that game but Aalsma said Jens might have been even better on defense.
“She played really good defense on me,” Aalsma said of Jens. “I knew they were a very good team and I knew I had to bring my best game against them. It’s one of the chances in a game that you don’t really get a lot. I was glad we could play them and see how we measured up to a team like that.
“She’s a really shifty point guard and can get her own shot. She can drive. I just had to remember to keep her in front of me and maybe keep a little distance because she could also do pull-ups. Overall, she’s a really good player. I had to adapt and think ahead of what she could do.”
For Aalsma, who averaged 19.9 points, 5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals on the season, she worked on her mid-range game that included step-back shots, jump shots and attacking the lane more to have a brilliant junior season.
She helped lead the Warriors to an 18-4 overall record while winning the East Central Conference title with a 14-0 record. The coaches also took note of her performances and not only was she a unanimous first-team selection, she also earned Player of the Year for the third time in her career. She also earned second-team All-State honors by the Associated Press and was picked for the All-State team in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
“Abbie is key to our team and is a huge reason for our success,” Warriors’ coach Tim Aalsma said. “It’s been a year of growth, as she has improved both her rebounding and assist totals from last year. One of her greatest strengths might be on the defensive side of the ball as she gets a lot of tips and steals being quite disruptive.”
Aalsma wasn’t alone either. She had a fantastic supporting cast to go along with her style of play. Most notably was the freshmen class that included Kayl Petersen and Gracie Gopalan.
Petersen emerged as one of the best players in the ECC as she was a first-teamer after averaging 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2 blocks on the season, giving the Warriors a good one-two punch with her and Aalsma.
Even though she was young, Gopalan was the floor general, averaging a team-high 3.6 assists a game. Her ability to distribute allowed Aalsma to get open looks away from the ball.
Gopalan’s speed and quickness also allowed the Warriors to play faster as a team according to Tim Aalsma. She averaged 6.5 points a game on the season as well.
“This year was different because I’m playing with two freshmen who came up on varsity,” Abbie Aalsma said. “They are two girls who love the game and really love to play. I knew that playing with them I would have a lot of pressure off of me. I could just focus more on making my teammates better, and we could play more as a team.”
It also helped that Petersen’s strength and accuracy on long passes allowed Waupun to push the ball up the floor at a faster pace.
“It’s cool that she can make those passes in transition, so we can get easier layups,” Aalsma said. “We like to play fast, so getting those layups from full-court passes really helped us a lot, especially in the bigger games.”
Unlike Aalsma, Jens and the Golden Beavers didn’t have a conference season because the Badger Conference opted against a league slate for 2020-21 due to the wide range of COVID-19 restrictions spanning the 16 schools and seven different counties that the leauge encompasses.
But Jens would have easily been first-team in the Badger North Conference after averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds her senior season.
She was picked as a Division 2 All-State player by the WBCA and was a third-teamer by the AP.
“It didn’t end the way we wanted it, but to have an opportunity to play was great,” Jens said of her season, which ended with a 22-3 record following a 74-54 loss to Germantown in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals on Feb. 18. “There were more ups than downs, and it was just an opportunity to play and spend time with the seniors that I’ve spent a lot of my life with. To make more memories with them was what I was really grateful for.”
Jens also had to step up her game her senior season after fellow senior Maty Wilke – the top recruit in the state in the 2021 class and one of the top rectruits in the country overall, who chose the University of Wisconsin – went down with a torn ACL in a 72-33 victory over Edgewood on Dec. 14.
“There was definitely pressure,” Jens said of picking up the slack for Wilke getting hurt. “I know a lot of our younger kids were kind of freaking out, which was all of us. I think I knew what my job was. I was (meant to) calm everyone down and show everyone it was going to be OK. I think I did that, and I think they trusted me, which was amazing.”
Jens had to not only step up her game, but also as a leader when Wilke went down. She also stepped more into the spotlight as teams started to center their game-plans around her.
“For sure, it needed to grow and it definitely did this year with everything that we went through,” Jens said. “It was that and my basketball ability, just taking more responsibility in what I did for the team. I think I really improved and stepped up this year.
“I definitely grew as a player and as a leader, for sure. It was something I’ve sort of done, but I haven’t had to be leaned on. To have that responsibility was really big and I enjoyed it. I feel like I did a good job of taking on that role. It definitely helped me grow as a person and as a leader on and off the court.”
Jens and Aalsma both stepped up in big ways this season, leading their teams to a combined 40-7 mark.
But they agreed that, while this award goes to them, they had a lot of help along the way.
“It’s not one person doing everything,” Aalsma said. “Everyone plays a role in the success a team has. It’s never one person. Even in the NBA, like Lebron James, it’s never just him. His whole team helps him get those shots and have the success that he has.
“It’s never just one person, it’s everyone involved.”
