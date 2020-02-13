GIRLS HOOPS: Coach Chase makes cameo as Beaver Dam beats DeForest in Goliath vs. Goliath match-up to win conference title

And in so doing, it made for a special night for Chase, who announced on Jan. 20 that he was taking a medical leave of absence because of colon cancer. Chase had successful surgery for the cancer on Jan. 30 and said Thursday night that he feels like he’s “on the right track with everything” but that “with this stuff it takes some time.”

He didn’t want to miss out on Beaver Dam clinching the conference title, though — in particular because of how highly he thinks of this year’s team.

“I love this group of girls — they just get after it; their attitudes are great and I’m really, really proud of them,” he said. “I obviously wanted to be back and be part of something tonight, and the doctor said I could come back and do a little bit of work at school this week — and come back for some of this.

“I’m so proud of our group of girls that I really wanted to be part of this tonight.”

For their part, they delivered a victory.

And more hardware to add to the trophy case.

“I don’t think people understand how hard it is to win conference, especially for us having a target on our back,” Wilke said. “Everyone plays us their best game, so being able to pull out another conference championship means a lot.”