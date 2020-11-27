GIRLS HOOPS: Coach wants young but talented Columbus squad to get better as season continues

COLUMBUS ― Getting better as the season goes on is a cliché every coach uses for their team, regardless of sport.
But that’s exactly what incoming coach Jeff Schweitzer wants out of his Columbus prep girls basketball squad as he begins his second stint with the Cardinals.
“We’ve got to be more consistent,” Schweitzer said. “I guess any team can say that, but if consistency was a place, very few people would live there. That’s what (Wisconsin men’s basketball coach) Greg Gard says all the time. For being an old guy, I bring a lot of intensity to them and they’re realizing that. Playing hard should be a given. If you’re playing hard all the time and play smart (that’s important). We do have a pretty good nucleus of people.”
Schweitzer, who coached for Columbus for 31 years before stepping down eight years ago, has inherited a young but experienced squad this season. He expects seniors Jordan Link, Ashley Olson, Abbi Olson and Molly Kahl to take ownership of the season.
“They’ve been good leaders,” he said. “The team morale, I want to keep that going all the time. I want a team — it’s not a me or an I thing. It’s a we and an us thing. How do they want to go out their senior year? They’ve had some struggles in the past, but the past is the past. It’s new for everybody.”
What will be very new for the Cards is Schweitzer’s up-tempo style of play.
“We’re going to try to be up-tempo, but use everybody,” Schweitzer said. “It’s a motion offense that involves three guards and two posts. It works better when you’ve got really good posts, I’ll tell you that. Our posts are young. It’s ball movement and taking the best shot every time down the floor.”
Link and Kahl stood out for the Cardinals last year. Link earned All-Capitol North Conference honors last season after averaging 9.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a guard. Kahl averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds as a forward.
Those two will lead a core of guards that look to step up their games from a season ago, including junior Emma Paulson (4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds), and sophomores Mikenna Boettcher (5.3, 2.8) and Jaiden Dornaus (3.2, 2.2). The sophomore class also includes Amy Theilen (4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds) and Alise Hayes (0.4, 0.7).
Schweitzer expects all of them to improve, and he was pleased with how they performed in Tuesday’s 58-46 season-opening non-conference victory over Fort Atkinson.
“I thought our ball movement was good,” Schweitzer said. “Even though our shots didn’t fall in the first half — if you’re open, we let it go. It’s hard for us. If you make the outside, you’ve got to make the inside, you’ve got to be balanced. When we moved ahead in the second half there, at the 10-minute mark, we were tough.
“Our toughness part is something you’ve always got to push for, especially if you’ve got to young kids. You’re realizing how hard you’ve got to play.”
Boettcher made four of her five 3-pointers in the second half to finish with a game-high 15 points. Dornaus added 14 points, while Kahl and Theilen each finished with eight points and Link chipped in seven.
The way the team performed on Tuesday really has Schweitzer excited about the rest of the season.
“I’m excited about our athleticism and learning to play better defense, and I think we have that opportunity to create easy baskets once we get into transitional stuff,” Schweitzer said. “We’re not panicking with the ball and we’re improving our basketball IQ.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
