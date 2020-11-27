GIRLS HOOPS: Coach wants young but talented Columbus squad to get better as season continues

COLUMBUS ― Getting better as the season goes on is a cliché every coach uses for their team, regardless of sport.

But that’s exactly what incoming coach Jeff Schweitzer wants out of his Columbus prep girls basketball squad as he begins his second stint with the Cardinals.

“We’ve got to be more consistent,” Schweitzer said. “I guess any team can say that, but if consistency was a place, very few people would live there. That’s what (Wisconsin men’s basketball coach) Greg Gard says all the time. For being an old guy, I bring a lot of intensity to them and they’re realizing that. Playing hard should be a given. If you’re playing hard all the time and play smart (that’s important). We do have a pretty good nucleus of people.”

Schweitzer, who coached for Columbus for 31 years before stepping down eight years ago, has inherited a young but experienced squad this season. He expects seniors Jordan Link, Ashley Olson, Abbi Olson and Molly Kahl to take ownership of the season.

“They’ve been good leaders,” he said. “The team morale, I want to keep that going all the time. I want a team — it’s not a me or an I thing. It’s a we and an us thing. How do they want to go out their senior year? They’ve had some struggles in the past, but the past is the past. It’s new for everybody.”