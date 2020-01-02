GIRLS HOOPS: Columbus hangs on to beat Waterloo 53-49

COLUMBUS — No matter how many times Waterloo kept going on small runs, the Columbus prep girls basketball team kept answering back in Thursday’s non-conference game at Columbus High School.
In the end, it was the Cardinals who prevailed, beating the Pirates 53-49 to start off the new year.
The effort and energy showed by the Cardinals against a very good Waterloo team (6-2) pleased coach Tim Dworak after ending 2019 with a 62-46 loss to Big Foot on Monday.
“We came back and played better than we did on Monday,” he said. “We were communicating with each other. We were flying all over the place. We were causing some trouble. They had a middle girl and we took that middle away, which slowed them down.
“We moved way better than we did Monday.”
The Cardinals (5-4) started the game with a 20-5 run in the first 7 minutes, 30 seconds that began with two steals and layups, and two foul shots by Taylor Zittel, who finished with a team-high 11 points.
However, the Pirates wouldn’t go away. They finished the second half on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 27-17.
“Basketball is a game of runs and that’s going to happen,” Dworak said. “I think what we did to build that 15-point lead in the first half is we found really great shots and we knocked them down. We made a big run right in the beginning to start the game off and when things are going well and shots are falling like that, it’s nice to see. We’re moving the ball to get those great shots.”
Waterloo’s Sophia Schneider gave Columbus a lot of fits throughout the night, making 12 of 15 free throws and a layup for a game-high 14 points. She scored 11 in the second half. As a team, the Pirates made 23 of 33 free throws.
Mikenna Boettcher, who finished with five points, got a layup to fall with 9:35 left to raise the Columbus lead to 42-32, but Brooke Mosher’s bucket a minute later started an 8-0 run to close the gap to 42-40 with 6:28 remaining.
Mosher finished with eight points. Waterloo’s Skyler Power finished with 13 points while teammate Joslyn Wolff had seven.
The Cardinals got the spark they needed when Jordan Link, who finished with nine points, drained a 3 with 5:25 left, and then another with 4:32 to go to raise the Cardinals’ lead to 49-42.
“I think those two big 3s in the second half of the game was kind of a boost to us, especially when things don’t go well offensively and you see the ball finally go in,” Dworak said.
“And Jordan being the shooter she is to knock down those 3s at that part of the game, that really gave the rest of the team the confidence we needed to finish off the game.”
The Pirates got within 53-49 with 34 seconds left when Schneider made one foul shot. Waterloo got the ball back, but tough defense by the Cardinals wouldn’t allow another shot to get off in the final seconds.
“I was OK with them not shooting because on defense we did a good job to force the ball out and not give them what they wanted,” Dworak said. “We talked in the huddle and we said no 3s, no fouls and then we’ve got to box out on the long shots. We didn’t do very well at the end of the game boxing out, but we did force some things with the last 30 seconds there to force them into things they didn’t want to do.
“It frustrated them and they didn’t get their shot off.”
COLUMBUS 53, WATERLOO 49
Waterloo 17 32 - 49
Columbus 27 26 - 53
WATERLOO (49) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Sophia Schneider 1 12-15 14, Skyler Power 4 5-7 13, Ave Jaehnke 1 1-2 3, Julia Asik 1 2-3 4, Brooke Mosher 4 0-0 8, Joslyn Wolff 2 3-6 7. Totals 13 23-33 49.
COLUMBUS (53) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Jordan Link 3 1-2 9, Abbi Olson 1 0-2 3, Alyssa Ekern 2 2-3 6, Molly Kahl 1 1-4 3, Taylor Zittel 3 3-5 11, Grace Kahl 2 0-1 5, Mikenna Boettcher 2 0-0 5, Emma Paulson 3 0-0 7, Jaiden Dornaus 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 9-22 53.
3-pointers: W 0, C 6 (Jordan Link 2, Abbi Olson 1, Grace Kahl 1, Mikenna Boettcher 1, Emma Paulson 1). Total fouls: W 21, C 24. Fouled out: W – Joslyn Wolff.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
