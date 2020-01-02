GIRLS HOOPS: Columbus hangs on to beat Waterloo 53-49

COLUMBUS — No matter how many times Waterloo kept going on small runs, the Columbus prep girls basketball team kept answering back in Thursday’s non-conference game at Columbus High School.

In the end, it was the Cardinals who prevailed, beating the Pirates 53-49 to start off the new year.

The effort and energy showed by the Cardinals against a very good Waterloo team (6-2) pleased coach Tim Dworak after ending 2019 with a 62-46 loss to Big Foot on Monday.

“We came back and played better than we did on Monday,” he said. “We were communicating with each other. We were flying all over the place. We were causing some trouble. They had a middle girl and we took that middle away, which slowed them down.

“We moved way better than we did Monday.”

The Cardinals (5-4) started the game with a 20-5 run in the first 7 minutes, 30 seconds that began with two steals and layups, and two foul shots by Taylor Zittel, who finished with a team-high 11 points.

However, the Pirates wouldn’t go away. They finished the second half on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 27-17.