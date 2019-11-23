The Columbus prep girls basketball team hasn’t had a second to breathe as the 2019-2020 season has gotten underway. On Tuesday, the Cardinals got blown out by Waupun; two days later they defeated Cambridge at home; and on Saturday they participated in the Beaver Dam Classic Tournmanent against Brookfield East.
They just haven’t had time to prepare for teams as much as they would like in the first week of the season, which is part of the reason why a young team – that dresses five freshmen, a sophomore and four juniors – has started the season 1-2 after losing 59-48 to the Spartans on Saturday.
However, with that all season, Columbus coach Tim Dworak said he’s liked what he’s seen, defensively since an ugly loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
“Our defensive effort has improved ever since the Waupun game,” Dworak said. “We weren’t in positions where we wanted to be. Now we’ve fixed some of that stuff.
“So I think our girls have done a really good job adjusting with some of the things we’ve put in defensively throughout the week.”
The Spartans (1-1) showed off their physicality in the early going – taking an 18-9 lead in the first 7 minutes of the game.
“We got punched in the mouth right in the beginning with their physicality and just aggressive style on the defensive,” Dworak said. “It pushed us out of our comfort zone, offensively. Once I burned a timeout and we talked about it, we really got some backdoor cuts going, we loosened things up a little bit and we got some good looks and knocked some shots down.”
Mikenna Boettcher – who had 8 points – cut the Columbus deficit to 22-16 when she drained a jumper with 6:32 remaining.
However, Brookfield’s Leah Bailey – who finished with 11 points – swished a trey, stole the ball away for an easy layup and hit another layup to start an 8-0 run that was capped off by Rachel Platz making one-of-two foul shots to go up 30-16 with 3:09 left in the first half.
“We got to striking distance and then they hit a 3 to extend the lead a little bit or they got a foul and one,” Dworak said. “They just extended it a little bit.”
Brookfield East went into halftime with a 33-21 lead thanks to a triple by Paige Platz with 40 seconds remaining.
Brookfield East’s Rachel Scott made back-to-back 3s to raise the lead to 43-26 with 14:34 remaining in the game. But Boettcher capped off an 8-1 run for the Cardinals to cut the deficit to 44-34 with 9:54 remaining.
But a 6-point swing off a triple by Brookfield East’s Annika Pluemer and an and-one by Scott put that game out of reach for Columbus at 50-34 with 6:48 left. Brookfield East’s put salt in the wounds when she got a layup to drop to make it 52-34 just 34 seconds later.
“That’s the stuff we’ve got to slow down a little bit because with young team we have right now, we’re very active,” Dworak said of his team getting within striking distance, but then allowing the opponent to run away with the score. “We’ve got a lot of energy out there. We’re playing hard. Now we’ve got to put everything else together.”
Dworak said even though the air got taken out of his Cardinals, he liked what he say effort-wise towards the end of the game. With a 1:25 remaining, Boettcher got a steal and a layup that started a 5-2 run to cut the deficit to 56-46 with a 58 seconds left.
“I think we responded pretty well,” Dworak said. “We still competed towards the end and (the Spartans) just made more shots than us tonight. They really came in clutch moments. They started off strong, got an early lead and held onto it.”
Columbus will get a week off to work on the small things before they’re back in action on Dec. 3 at Mayville.
