GIRLS HOOPS: Columbus' Jordan Link picked as second team all-Capitol North

Jordan Link had the stats — the scoring stats, for sure — to warrant postseason accolades.

The junior guard on Columbus’ prep girls basketball team also did a lot of the little things right.

And it was that combination of the two that led to her being selected as second team all-Capitol North Conference this season, making it back-to-back appearances for her on that team of the league’s award list.

“Jordan did a great this year being more than just a shooter offensively for us,” Columbus coach Tim Dworak said. “She attacked the rim more this year than she had her freshman and sophomore year combined, I think.”

Link averaged 9.1 points per game during the league’s 10-game slate and 9.3 points per game overall. Her season high was 26 during a 79-63 win over Lomira on Dec. 12, and she very nearly matched that with 24 in a 58-43 win over Ripon on Feb. 25 in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals.

She did more than put the ball in the basket, though.