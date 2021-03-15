GIRLS HOOPS: Columbus lands four on all-Capitol North awards list

When it came to the first and second team of the Capitol North Conference’s postseason awards list, the Columbus prep girls basketball team didn’t’ get a seat at the table.

When it came to honorable mention, however, the Cardinals got plenty.

In what was an up and down year for the Cardinals that saw them end the year with a .500 overall record (12-12) after taking fourth in the league (2-5), they were recognized with a foursome of all-conference picks in sophomores Jaiden Dornaus and Amy Thielen, junior Emma Paulson and senior Jordan Link.

All four were virtually equals when it came to scoring, with Link (11.3 points per game) leading the way but Thielen (8.6), Paulson (7.8) and Dornaus (7.8) all close behind as they combined to average 34.5 of the Cardinals’ 53.1 points a night.

Dornaus led the squad in rebounding (5.8 per game) while Thielen (4.2) was third and Link (3.1) fourth.

Paulson, meantime, put up 1.5 steals per game, third on the team behind Mikenna Boettcher (1.7) and Dornaus (2.0).