GIRLS HOOPS: Columbus lands four on all-Capitol North awards list

When it came to the first and second team of the Capitol North Conference’s postseason awards list, the Columbus prep girls basketball team didn’t’ get a seat at the table.
When it came to honorable mention, however, the Cardinals got plenty.
In what was an up and down year for the Cardinals that saw them end the year with a .500 overall record (12-12) after taking fourth in the league (2-5), they were recognized with a foursome of all-conference picks in sophomores Jaiden Dornaus and Amy Thielen, junior Emma Paulson and senior Jordan Link.
All four were virtually equals when it came to scoring, with Link (11.3 points per game) leading the way but Thielen (8.6), Paulson (7.8) and Dornaus (7.8) all close behind as they combined to average 34.5 of the Cardinals’ 53.1 points a night.
Dornaus led the squad in rebounding (5.8 per game) while Thielen (4.2) was third and Link (3.1) fourth.
Paulson, meantime, put up 1.5 steals per game, third on the team behind Mikenna Boettcher (1.7) and Dornaus (2.0).
They Cardinals never won more than three games in a row and outside of one four-game skid only lost back-to-back games twice. In a year where momentum seemed hard for them to build, they seemed to be clicking at the right time of year, going 4-2 over their last six regular season games and then winning 51-31 over Markesan in the WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinals.
But Columbus’ year came to an end in the regional semifinals with a 58-41 loss to Laconia, a team the Cardinals led 31-21 at halftime in a game on Dec. 28 before ultimately suffering a 54-51 loss.
The season also marked the return to the bench for Jeff Schwietzer, who in his first stint as Columbus’ head coach lasted 31 years and brought home state titles in 2002 and 2003 as well as two other state tournament appearances and 17 league titles. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013 after retiring following the 2011-12 season with 537 victories.
Picked as the Player of the Year in the Capitol North for 2020-21 was Lodi senior Lauryn Milne.
The four-year all-league selection — a first-team pick each of the last two seasons — joins former, and future, teammate Alana Gilles as Blue Devils to garner the prestigious honor in the last three seasons. Milne, who also earned honorable mention Division 3 All-State honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, was one of two unanimous selections alongside Lake Mills senior Taylor Roughen, a first-team All-State pick.
Rounding out the Capitol North first team was Lake Mills senior Julianna Wagner, the reigning two-time league Player of the Year and an honorable mention All-State selection; Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero, a first-team All-State honoree; and Lakeside Lutheran junior Lily Schuetz.
Milne, a 5-foot-11 guard, paced the Lodi offense with 16.2 points per game and also led the team in rebounds (8.0) and steals (2.1) per game.
Meantime, the Lake Mills’ tandem helped the L-Cats to the league championship (8-0) on their way to winning the WIAA Division 3 state title with a 78-67 victory over La Crosse Aquinas.