GIRLS HOOPS: Columbus toughs out a big 51-46 victory over North Fond du Lac

COLUMBUS — At times in Friday’s non-conference game against North Fond du Lac, the Columbus prep girls basketball team showed how dominant it can be.
But there were other times where a team filled with youth — the Cardinals carry five freshmen and a sophomore on their 14-man roster — the Cardinals’ inexperience showed. Still, even though the Cardinals let a 17-point second-half lead dwindle away, they still overcame it to defeat the Orioles 51-46.
“Like you saw, we were up 15 in the first half and then we were up another 17 in the second half,” Columbus coach Tim Dworak said. “We just couldn’t capitalize on it. We’ve got to capitalize and keep our foot on the gas pedal, and keep that pressure on them. We stepped back a little bit, which was not good to see, but at the end of the day, a win’s a win right now. No matter how ugly it is, a win’s a win.”
When Amy Theilen made a 3-pointer with 10 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game to go up 43-26, the Cardinals were feeling pretty good about themselves.
It wouldn’t last for long, as North Fond du Lac’s Bree Rock answered with a 3-pointer that started an 18-3 run for the Orioles to cut the deficit to 46-44 with 3:59 left.
“I think they just made adjustments and we didn’t make adjustments at that time,” Dworak said. “We didn’t adjust to what they were doing. We made some adjustments to take away the middle girl, but they were just throwing it over the traps and we were just out of positions at some points in time. That’s when they made their run.
“Then we go one scoring droughts sometimes. We’ve got to find a way to attack the hoop, attack the hoop, we’ve got to get to the free-throw line or drive and kick it to get some wide-open shots. I think we got away from what worked in the second half.”
The big run was highlighted by Rebecca Kingsland, who scored the Orioles’ final eight points. She finished with a game-high 16 points.
“When she gets going, she’s a tough player to stop,” Dworak said. “When you give a person like that a little bit of confidence, and we did a pretty good job on her most of the night I think, until that second-half spurt. She had a couple free throws and a bucket and other than that until she got going, she was a non-issue. Then when she had that confidence, you saw her momentum and aggressiveness pick up. We just didn’t do a good job of stopping that at first.”
It wasn’t all problems for Columbus (4-3), though.
In the first half when they put the pressure on the Orioles (3-5), the Cardinals forced a lot of turnovers and easy buckets in transition. It helped the them build a 27-12 lead after Jordan Link drained a 3 and Jaiden Dornaus got a steal and easy layup with 1:17 left.
“That’s our goal right now is to just slow teams down, make them hesitate and make them think about what they’re doing,” Dworak said. “Then we put them in situations that make them uncomfortable, and take advantage. I think we did really good job of that.”
But the Orioles answered back when Dworak had to pull some of his players because they were in foul trouble, going on a 6-0 run to head into halftime only trailing 27-18.
“We got out in transition and we got some good looks, but defensively I think we just got tired at the end of the half,” Dworak said. “I didn’t get the subs in when I needed too. By pulling some of the girls that had two fouls, I probably should’ve taken a chance and seen if we probably could’ve kept that double-digit lead going into half. That gave them a little momentum going into half. I shouldn’t have done that.”
Columbus’ Emma Paulson finished with a team-high 11 points while teammate Abbi Olson added nine. Link finished with eight points as both Molly Kahl and Dornaus added six points apiece.
Columbus won’t play next until Dec. 30 when it travels to Big Foot. It should give the Cardinals some time to work on their defense and making more of their free throws, as they were just 9 of 22 at the foul line against the Orioles.
But Dworak said it’s nice to see the Cardinals toughed it out for the victory against a very good Orioles team.
“I’m happy we got a win out of this game, because North Fond du Lac is not a bad team,” he said. “They can play with some of our better teams in our regional. I like playing them because it’s a regional opponent.
“We just found a way to win and we haven’t been able to do that in the past. Now we’re starting to figure it out. That’s good for us going into the new year.”
North Fond du Lac 18 28 - 46
Columbus 27 24 - 51
NORTH FOND DU LAC (46) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Hayley Herzig 1 0-0 2, Ashley Now 3 1-2 7, Rebecca Kingsland 4 8-8 16, Haddie Hughes 0 2-2 2, Bree Rock 2 0-0 6, Ava Roedl 2 1-4 5, Serena Werner 2 0-0 5, Alexys Schneider 1 1-6 3. Totals 15 13-22 46.
COLUMBUS (51) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Aurora Toutant 1 0-0 2, Jordan Link 3 0-3 8, Ashley Olson 1 0-2 2, Abbi Olson 4 0-0 9, Molly Kahl 3 0-1 6, Amy Theilen 1 3-3 5, Taylor Zittel 1 0-2 2, Emma Paulson 2 5-9 11, Jaiden Dornaus 2 1-2 6. Totals 18 9-22 51.
3-pointers: NFDL 3 (Bree Rock 2, Alexys Werener 1), C 6 (Jordan Link 2, Abbi Olson 1, Emma Paulson 2, Jaiden Dornaus 1). Total fouls: NFDL 20, C 16. Fouled out: NFDL – Bree Rock. Technical: NFDL – Gary Kuehl.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.