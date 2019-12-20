GIRLS HOOPS: Columbus toughs out a big 51-46 victory over North Fond du Lac

COLUMBUS — At times in Friday’s non-conference game against North Fond du Lac, the Columbus prep girls basketball team showed how dominant it can be.

But there were other times where a team filled with youth — the Cardinals carry five freshmen and a sophomore on their 14-man roster — the Cardinals’ inexperience showed. Still, even though the Cardinals let a 17-point second-half lead dwindle away, they still overcame it to defeat the Orioles 51-46.

“Like you saw, we were up 15 in the first half and then we were up another 17 in the second half,” Columbus coach Tim Dworak said. “We just couldn’t capitalize on it. We’ve got to capitalize and keep our foot on the gas pedal, and keep that pressure on them. We stepped back a little bit, which was not good to see, but at the end of the day, a win’s a win right now. No matter how ugly it is, a win’s a win.”

When Amy Theilen made a 3-pointer with 10 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game to go up 43-26, the Cardinals were feeling pretty good about themselves.

It wouldn’t last for long, as North Fond du Lac’s Bree Rock answered with a 3-pointer that started an 18-3 run for the Orioles to cut the deficit to 46-44 with 3:59 left.