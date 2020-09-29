GIRLS HOOPS: Columbus turns to highly succesful former coach Schweitzer to replace Dworak

The Columbus prep girls basketball team has a new coach.

Actually, the Cardinals have their old coach back.

Jeff Schweitzer, who won 537 games, 17 conference titles, four sectional titles and back-to-back state championships in 2002 and 2003 for the Cardinals during a highly successful previous stint prior to retiring, was hired again, officially getting approved for the position by the Columbus School Board at its regular meeting Monday.

His accomplishments over a 31-year coaching career earned him the privilege of being inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2013.

"We are excited about the passion Coach Schweitzer will bring to the program," Columbus AD Joe Schneider said in an email to the Daily Citizen Tuesday night. "He's been a staple of the community, and it's clear how much he still cares about our kids in Columbus. We're excited to move forward with Coach Schweitzer leading our girls basketball program."

Schweitzer began coaching the Cardinals in the early 1980s. During the 1990s and 2000s he helped the Cardinals win 20 or more games in 14 different seasons. Columbus racked up a 98-3 record from 2000-2003. He was named the Associated Press' Coach of the Year in 2002 when he led the Cardinals to a 26-0 record, which included a 58-46 victory over Racine St. Catherine's for the WIAA Division 2 state championship.

