GIRLS HOOPS: CWC thumps Horicon, 57-26, in Trailways East Conference action

WAUPUN — This year might not be enjoyable for everyone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball team has been all smiles in the opening part of the season.
Led by senior Julie Schouten's game-high 19 points, the Crusaders cruised by Horicon, 57-26, in Thursday’s Trailways East Conference game, to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.
“They’re great players,” Horicon coach John LeBlanc said of the Crusaders. “I think they had a great game plan for us. They would do anything from their coach. Their coach is great coach. He knows that we’re a young team and they had a great game plan, and they executed it very well.”
The Crusaders’ only conference loss was a 45-38 loss to Oakfield back on Dec. 1. Since then, CWC has won five of their last six games and are in second place in the Trailways East behind the undefeated Oaks at 3-0.
“We’ve started off real strong,” CWC coach Mark Vander Werff said. “The girls are clicking on both ends of the court. We’ve got a lot of different pieces to replace, but they’ve really adjusted to new roles well, both on the offensive end and the defensive end. We’ve got good leadership by our upperclassmen, and the young sophomores are coming along as well.
Schouten led the Crusaders with 15.4 points a game entering Thursday’s contest with the Marshladies (0-5, 0-3), who are currently averaging just 19.2 points a game as a team. Her teammate, junior Shelby Buwalda, who averages 9.3 points a game, was close behind with 14 points against the Marshladies.
“They’re both very important to our team,” Vander Werff said. “Obviously, they’re two great players on both ends of the court. They can do a lot of different things. They’re both long, athletic players. They get a lot of hands on passes, defensively. They can get into passing lanes and then turn defense into offense. We talk a lot about that.
"We’re working to not play defense to get stops, but try to play defense to turn that into points. Any time you can get out and get easy baskets is really important. Those two girls are key for our team on both ends of the floor.”
CWC sophomore Emma Hoffman made three 3-pointers to also finish in double-figures with 10 points.
“She’s come a long way since she was a freshman,” Vander said of Hoffman, who was on varsity last season. “She struggled a little bit (last year). She’s done a lot of good things early in the year. She’s a guard for us and does a lot of perimeter shooting. That helps to stretch things out, so we can try to get the ball inside, once we hit some outside shots.”
Hoffman played a key role in the Crusaders' 21-2 run over the first 9 minutes as she scored six points during the spurt.
“We talked in the locker room that it was really important to start early,” Vander Werff said. “This was the second time we played Horicon this year. They knew what we were going to try to do. We knew that defensively we had to jump out right away. If we could get a hot start right away, we could take control of the game. I thought we really did that well to start the game.”
Even though Horicon is a depleted team compared to last year’s squad that was led by Payton Marvin, the Marshladies responded with a 15-7 run to cut the deficit to 28-17 with 2:13 left in the first half, and trailed 34-18 at halftime.
“We’re a young team,” LeBlanc said of the group, which sports three seniors, three juniors and a plethora of freshmen and sophomores. “We’re far removed from where we were last year. Everybody cycles through. Right now, we’re a young team. We’ve got four freshmen and three of them play a real big role.
“We’re just trying to bring the young kids up. We probably are asked to do a lot that most young kids aren’t asked to do. We’re learning and growing, and we’re just trying to play hard and have some fun.”
The determined Marshladies impressed LeBlanc, even in the lopsided loss.
“These guys work hard,” he said. “There’s never any ‘not want to.’ They just keep on pushing, keep on trying. The points are going to come. The ability is going to come, we’re just young right now and still learning. I’m really proud of these guys and how they didn’t give up.”
Horicon junior Mecedes Heller led with 11 points, while freshman Natalie Boehmer and junior Grace Condon both finished with seven points apiece.
“She’s a junior, so you want to make the jump from a sophomore,” LeBlanc said of Heller. “(You want to say), ‘This is my junior year and I should be better.’ She learned over the summer to work on her shot. Now she gives us a good offensive threat out there.”
After having their lead cut, the Crusaders responded to open the second half. CWC rattled off a 20-3 run to start the final 18 minutes to seize a 54-21 lead, much to the delight of Vander Werff.
“I think we did kind of coast at the end of the first half, but I also think coming out of halftime we once again put our foot on the gas pedal,” Vander Werff said. “On ends of the court, I think the girls really took to the halftime talk.”
What did Vander Werff say to get them motivated, though?
“I said we jumped out on them hard and then we let them get some momentum to end the half,” he said. “I said, ‘In the first 5 minutes you can push the game to 25 or you can cut it to 10. If you push it to 25, then can have a lot of fun and coast to the end. If they get to 10, then it’s going to be a nail biter though out the entire game.’
“They really responded well coming out of halftime. I was really proud of them.”
