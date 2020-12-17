GIRLS HOOPS: CWC thumps Horicon, 57-26, in Trailways East Conference action

“They’re both very important to our team,” Vander Werff said. “Obviously, they’re two great players on both ends of the court. They can do a lot of different things. They’re both long, athletic players. They get a lot of hands on passes, defensively. They can get into passing lanes and then turn defense into offense. We talk a lot about that.

"We’re working to not play defense to get stops, but try to play defense to turn that into points. Any time you can get out and get easy baskets is really important. Those two girls are key for our team on both ends of the floor.”

CWC sophomore Emma Hoffman made three 3-pointers to also finish in double-figures with 10 points.

“She’s come a long way since she was a freshman,” Vander said of Hoffman, who was on varsity last season. “She struggled a little bit (last year). She’s done a lot of good things early in the year. She’s a guard for us and does a lot of perimeter shooting. That helps to stretch things out, so we can try to get the ball inside, once we hit some outside shots.”

Hoffman played a key role in the Crusaders' 21-2 run over the first 9 minutes as she scored six points during the spurt.