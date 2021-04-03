GIRLS HOOPS: Daily Citizen honors Beaver Dam senior Maty Wilke with 'career accomplishment' award

“A lot of people say they like basketball. Maty Wilke just loves basketball — and she always has,” Chase said. “Watching her when we went to state in 2010 and at the age that she was, just watching and taking everything in that was going on — so her love for the game I think is the one thing. And then a lot of people like to say that they work on their games — and we’ve had a lot of kids in Beaver Dam who have been tremendous with their work ethic — but Maty actually enjoyed the grind of doing the work to becoming a better player.”

Wilke finishes out her time at Beaver Dam as not only the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,299 points, passing 2016 graduate Cassidy Trotter (1,159), but also second in rebounds (518) and steals (251) and fourth in assists (378).

Had she not gotten hurt, she would have easily passed Gina Utrie (546) for the all-time rebounding mark and would have possibly caught Trotter (316) in steals as well. Wilke would have needed to average 3.8 steals per game over Beaver Dam’s final 17 games in order to get to 316 — less per game if the Golden Beavers would have beaten Germantown with her on the floor.

But the numbers — the state titles, even — aren’t exactly what Wilke will cherish most from her time in a Beaver Dam uniform.