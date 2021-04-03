GIRLS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 1st team All-Area players

Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said Buwalda was “key ingredient to our team’s success this year.” Buwalda averaged 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks a game, leading Rockets to first conference title in 10 years with an unbeaten record to boot. “She is able to play with her back to the basket, facing the basket and handling the ball on the perimeter,” Kaufman said. Kaufman also said if the Rockets needed a basket, it was Buwalda who he wanted to have the ball when it mattered most. She shot 49.5% from the field and was a unanimous first-team All-Trailways West Conference selection. She was also picked as All-State in Division 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.