GIRLS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 1st team All-Area players

Jorey Buwalda Soph., Randolph
Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said Buwalda was “key ingredient to our team’s success this year.” Buwalda averaged 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks a game, leading Rockets to first conference title in 10 years with an unbeaten record to boot. “She is able to play with her back to the basket, facing the basket and handling the ball on the perimeter,” Kaufman said. Kaufman also said if the Rockets needed a basket, it was Buwalda who he wanted to have the ball when it mattered most. She shot 49.5% from the field and was a unanimous first-team All-Trailways West Conference selection. She was also picked as All-State in Division 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Rylie Collien Jr., Hustisford
One of two Falcons to earn recognition by the Trailways East Conference coaches. She was a first-teamer after averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds a game. Was second on the team with 1.7 assists a game as well. Helped the Falcons finish the season 6-13 overall and 2-3 in league play. She scored 20 or more points six times, including a couple of 27-point performances against Pardeeville on Jan. 19 and Oshkosh Lourdes on Feb. 6.
Gracie Mast Sr., Markesan
Led the Hornets with 17.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists a game her senior season. Helped Markesan finish the season 15-6 overall and second in the Trailways West Conference at 6-1, behind undefeated Randolph. Was recognized by the conference coaches as a first-teamer as well as the Player of the Year in the West Division after leading the league in scoring.
Kayl Petersen Fr., Waupun
Rookie campaign couldn’t have gone any better, averaging 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2 blocks a game. Named as first team All-East Central Conference. “She changes the game defensively for us, and can score at all three levels and sees the court really well,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. She started her Waupun career in a big way against Ripon on Dec. 1, when she scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 90-45 victory. From there, she scored in double figures in 18 straight games. She shot 49.5% from the field and 81.5% from the charity strip.
Jolie Schouten Sr., CWC
Crusaders coach Mark Vander Werff said Schouten was dynamic on both ends of the court as she had an outstanding senior year, capping off a solid career with the program. Averaged 15.1 points, 3.7 steals, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Finished the season with 77 steals, which was top 10 in program history. Named as first-team All-Trailways East Conference.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.