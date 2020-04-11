GIRLS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 1st team All-Area players

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Abbie Aalsma, Soph., Waupun Repeated as East Central Conference Player of the Year and was named all state by both the Associated Press (fourth team) and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (honorable mention in Division 3). Disruptive defender and major offensive contributor despite being keyed on by opponents night in and night out; averaged 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game. Has 981 career points. Has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Illinois State.

Natalie Jens, Jr., Beaver Dam First team all-Badger North Conference selection. Averaged 13.7 points, 3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. “Hard player for other teams to defend because she can score in a lot of ways,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Chase said, adding, “And her tenaciousness on defense makes it hard for other girls to score on her.” Has an NCAA DII offer from Michigan Tech.