GIRLS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 1st team All-Area players

Abbie Aalsma, Soph., Waupun Repeated as East Central Conference Player of the Year and was named all state by both the Associated Press (fourth team) and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (honorable mention in Division 3). Disruptive defender and major offensive contributor despite being keyed on by opponents night in and night out; averaged 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game. Has 981 career points. Has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Illinois State.
Natalie Jens, Jr., Beaver Dam First team all-Badger North Conference selection. Averaged 13.7 points, 3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. “Hard player for other teams to defend because she can score in a lot of ways,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Chase said, adding, “And her tenaciousness on defense makes it hard for other girls to score on her.” Has an NCAA DII offer from Michigan Tech.
Samantha Leisemann, Sr., Fall River Player of the Year in Trailways West Conference and all-state choice by WBCA (first team in D5). Finished career with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Averaged double-double this season at 14 points and 12.1 rebounds per game and added 3 blocks, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per contest. Helped lead Pirates to eighth conference title in nine years (they reclaimed the title this year after taking second in 2018-19), sixth regional title in eight years and member of senior class that went 91-14 in career with trip to state tournament as juniors.
Payton Marvin, Sr., Horicon Player of the Year in Trailways East Conference. Went over 1,000 points for career and averaged 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Led Marshladies to second place in league play (9-3) behind champion Oakfield (11-1). “Fish,” Marshladies coach John LeBlanc said, calling her by her nickname, “was everything to us. She brought poise, she brought experience, she brought leadership, but more importantly she brought a quality of play that was just head and shoulders above everybody else in the conference.”
Peyton McGinnis, Sr., Waupun Unanimous first team all-East Central Conference selection as well as all-state choice by WBCA (first team in D3) and Associated Press (honorable mention). Finishes career third in program history in scoring (1,042 points) and averaged 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season. “Gritty” and “relentless competitor,” according to Warriors’ coach Tim Aalsma. Teamed with Abbie Aalsma to help Warriors notch program-records for wins in a season (21) and longest winning streak (16 games).
