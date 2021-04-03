GIRLS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 2nd team All-Area players

Averaged 9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, helping to pick up the slack for the loss of star player Maty Wilke to a season-ending injury in game No. 8 of the campaign. Had a season-high 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-68 losing effort to New Berlin Eisenhower on Jan. 2 in what was her only double-double of the season. Scored in double figures 11 times this season. Proficient 3-point shooter, making 51-of-127 shots from downtown.