GIRLS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 2nd team All-Area players

Adrianne Bader, Soph,. Dodgeland — Only underclassmen named as first team all-Trailways East Conference. Averaged 13.5 points overall and 14.4 in conference, good for third in league. Second-leading rebounder in league at 9 per game, and averaged 9.3 overall.

Jorey Buwalda, Fr., Randolph — Second team all-Trailways West Conference. Dynamite rookie campaign that saw the 6-footer average a double-double at 13.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game and set Rockets' single-season records for offensive rebounds (126) and total rebounds (277), which had stood for 27 and 32 years, respectively (Amy Wiersma had 104 offensive rebounds in 1993 and Tonia Vanderploeg had 250 rebounds in 1988).

Maddie Gregorio., Sr., Fall River — First team all-Trailways West Conference. Pirates' Swiss Army knife, who on any given night was capable of leading the team in any of the four major statistical categories — points (11 per game), rebounds (4.2), assists (4) or steals (4.4). Member of team's senior class that had 91-13 record over four years, won three conference titles (including this year's title) and made it to state in 2018-19.