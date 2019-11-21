Clockwise from left, Beaver Dam's Paige Schumann, Maty Wilke, Jada Donaldson (13) and Carley Burchardt (3) celebrate as the buzzer sounds on the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on March 9, 2019, in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Tim Chase is well aware that his Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team will wear a target on its back all season — and that from now until March the conversation will center on whether Beaver Dam can become the first program in state history to win four straight state titles.
The Golden Beavers coach isn’t worried about any of that in the least.
It may be cliché, but all he’s worried about is taking things one day at a time.
“Every game is a great opportunity to show what we can do; every practice is a great opportunity to get better,” he said when asked how his teams have done such a great job of tuning out the noise the last three years en route to winning gold balls — and how they’ll try and do the same again this year.
“We’re trying to become the best possible basketball player and become the best basketball team we can be. That’s our mindset here.”
The Golden Beavers will kick off the 2019-20 campaign this weekend by hosting an invite rich with talent, with their season-opener scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday vs. Franklin. If they win that game, they’ll play in the championship against either Germantown or Marshall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
There also is another bracket made up of Mosinee, Columbus, Platteville, Brookfield East and Oconomowoc — although Mosinee is only participating on Friday and Columbus is only participating on Saturday. Platteville will play the winner of Brookfield East and Oconomowoc at 5 p.m. Saturday for the championship in that bracket.
Germantown is led by 5-foot-8 guard Natalie McNeal, a senior who averaged 19.0 points and 10.1 rebounds last season and has committed to NCAA Division I Saint Louis. Meantime, Marshall is led by 6-1 forward Anna Lutz, a junior who averaged 18.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game a year ago and currently has DI offers from UW-Milwaukee and Eastern Illinois.
The other half of the bracket features Platteville’s 6-2 forward Sami Martin, a senior who averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds last season and has committed to DI Bradley (Ill.) University.
In addition to those three, Beaver Dam’s 5-10 guard Maty Wilke is one of the top juniors in the country and has offers from 19 DI programs, including all four in Wisconsin. And Golden Beavers’ 6-3 forward Paige Hodgson, a talented 3-point shooter who can really stretch defenses, has DI offers from UW-Green Bay, North Dakota and Valparaiso.
Beaver Dam’s 5-6 senior guard Jada Donaldson, one of the best defenders in the state, has committed to UW-Milwaukee.
And because of the collection of talent that will be on display at this weekend’s invite — a first-year event Chase is hoping will grow bigger and better in future seasons — there will be several college scouts in attendance.
For the Golden Beavers, though, Friday and Saturday are about nothing other than figuring out where they’re at as a team and taking the first steps toward reaching their full potential.
They have lost three players to graduation — Tara Stauffacher (Wisconsin), Paige Schumann (Eastern Illinois) and Aly Van Loo (North Dakota) — who are now playing DI college ball.
But the cupboard is nowhere close to bare.
Wilke returns after averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game — modest numbers because of the great depth Beaver Dam was blessed with — and Donaldson is back after putting up 7.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals per night.
Those two will be joined in the starting lineup by Hodgson, 5-7 junior guard Natalie Jens and 5-7 senior guard Carley Burchardt. Led by Jens’ mark of 8.7 points per game, that trio combined to average 17.5 points in 2018-19.
“They’ve been on the court in a lot of big games together,” Chase said of this year’s starters.
Coming off the bench for Beaver Dam will be senior guards Grace Madeiros and Anna Streblow; junior forwards Paige Yagodinski, Avery Stonewall, Cora Wendt and Emma Wendt; sophomore guards Leila Ashley and Peyton Wietzke; and freshman forward Kylie Wittnebel. The Wendt sisters transferred from Marinette following last school year.
The Golden Beavers have yet to be tested — but so far, so good according to Chase.
“The thing that I really like about this team so far,” he said, “is that they’ve come with the right attitude — they’ve come with the attitude to get better.”
This weekend is just the start of what will once again be a challenging non-conference schedule for a program that has lost only three times in the last two years — all to elite teams from out of state and only once last year. That loss last season was by single digits at a holiday tournament in Florida to Miami Country Day, which was ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 3 team in the country at the time and ended the year ranked No. 1.
Beaver Dam — which ended last year as the No. 10 team in the country but isn’t in the preseason top 25 this year, likely because from the outside looking in, there could be some questions as to what toll graduation will take — has put up a laundry list of other eye-popping numbers over the last three seasons in addition to the 80-3 record it sports in that span.
And if the Golden Beavers can keep the good times rolling and once again bring a gold ball back to Beaver Dam, they will break a tie with Milwaukee Washington (from 1994-96), Cuba City (2005-07), Flambeau (2006-08) and Milwaukee Vincent (2007-09) and become the first team to ever win four straight state titles.
Regardless of how things ultimately turn out, they’ll be tested plenty over the next few months, with the highlights of their non-conference schedule being games against Evanston (Ill.) — considered by many to be the second or third best team in Illinois, according to Chase — on Dec. 7, Cretin Durham (Minn.) and Farmington (Minn.) at a holiday tournament at St. Olaf College south of Minneapolis on Dec. 30-31 and defending D4 state champion La Crosse Aquinas at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Jan. 25.
None of what’s happened in the past means anything to Chase or this year’s team.
The next three months are all about writing a new chapter.
“We’ve got one try at the 2019-2020 season,” Chase said. “This is what we can control is what we’ve got ahead of us. We’ve had 33 weeks since last season was over and now we’ve got to put everything together for this one shot at this season.
“So many things can go on, so all we can focus on what we can control.”
Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher (left) brings the championship trophy over to share with the student section after the Golden Beavers defeated Monroe 65-46 in the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball state title game on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. It is Beaver Dam's third straight state championship, making the Golden Beavers only the fifth girls team in Wisconsin history to accomplish the feat.
Clockwise from left, Beaver Dam's Paige Schumann, Maty Wilke, Jada Donaldson (13) and Carley Burchardt (3) celebrates as the buzzer sounds on the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase (left) shares a laugh with, from left, manager Lanie Roedl, Grace Scharfenberg, Paige Schumann and Jada Donaldson as the team is in line to receive its individual medals for winning the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball state championship on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon with a 65-46 victory over Monroe.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson attempts a basket in the paint as Monroe's Emily Benzschawel defends during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over the Cheesemakers on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Paige Schumann gives directions as she brings the ball up the court during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Pictured on the Resch Center scoreboard is Beaver Dam's Paige Schumann (back right) looking on as Maty Wilke attempts a free throw during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night in Ashwaubenon.
A reporter takes photos on his phone of the Beaver Dam girls basketball team after the Golden Beavers defeated Monroe 65-46 to win the WIAA Division 2 state championship on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam mascot Benny the Beaver leads the Beaver Dam girls basketball team onto the floor for the WIAA Division 2 state championship game vs. Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
From left, Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens, Carley Burchardt, Rachel Uhrich, Grace Scharfenberg and Marisa Boehler react to a 3-pointer by Paige Schumann during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson is pictured on the Resch Center scoreboard watching as her free throw attempt circles the rim and falls during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens (1) battles for rebounding position as, from left, Paige Hodgson, head coach Tim Chase, Carley Burchardt and Rachel Uhrich look on from the bench during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson (front left) and Maty Wilke (25) battle Monroe's Sydney Updike (back left) for a rebound during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over the Cheesemakers on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher attempts a basket in the paint as Monroe's Sydney Hilliard defends during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over the Cheesemakers on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher (40) attempts a basket as Monroe's Emily Benzschawel (back) and Sydney Hillard (30) defend during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe in the state championship game.
Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke (25) passes out of trouble after briefly getting tied up by Megan Benzschawel (right) during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher (left) brings the championship trophy over to share with the student section after the Golden Beavers defeated Monroe 65-46 in the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball state title game on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. It is Beaver Dam's third straight state championship, making the Golden Beavers only the fifth girls team in Wisconsin history to accomplish the feat.
Clockwise from left, Beaver Dam's Paige Schumann, Maty Wilke, Jada Donaldson (13) and Carley Burchardt (3) celebrates as the buzzer sounds on the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase (left) shares a laugh with, from left, manager Lanie Roedl, Grace Scharfenberg, Paige Schumann and Jada Donaldson as the team is in line to receive its individual medals for winning the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball state championship on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon with a 65-46 victory over Monroe.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson spins to the hoops for a basket during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson attempts a basket in the paint as Monroe's Emily Benzschawel defends during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over the Cheesemakers on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
The Beaver Dam girls basketball team stands for the National Anthem prior to playing Monroe in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Paige Schumann gives directions as she brings the ball up the court during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher attempts a jumper during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson (right) looks on as Maty Wilke attempts a jumper during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Pictured on the Resch Center scoreboard is Beaver Dam's Paige Schumann (back right) looking on as Maty Wilke attempts a free throw during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher can't corral a high pass during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe in the state championship game.
The Beaver Dam girls basketball team is pictured after defeating Monroe 65-46 to win a third straight WIAA Division 2 state championship on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
A reporter takes photos on his phone of the Beaver Dam girls basketball team after the Golden Beavers defeated Monroe 65-46 to win the WIAA Division 2 state championship on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam mascot Benny the Beaver leads the Beaver Dam girls basketball team onto the floor for the WIAA Division 2 state championship game vs. Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
From left, Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens, Carley Burchardt, Rachel Uhrich, Grace Scharfenberg and Marisa Boehler react to a 3-pointer by Paige Schumann during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson pulls up for a jumper during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson (left) drives by Monroe's Kayleigh Nesbitt during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson is pictured on the Resch Center scoreboard watching as her free throw attempt circles the rim and falls during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Paige Hodgson heads for a fastbreak lay-up in the final minutes of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens drives to the basket during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens (1) battles for rebounding position as, from left, Paige Hodgson, head coach Tim Chase, Carley Burchardt and Rachel Uhrich look on from the bench during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson (front left) and Maty Wilke (25) battle Monroe's Sydney Updike (back left) for a rebound during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over the Cheesemakers on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Paige Schumann (11) passes to Tara Stauffacher in the front court during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher attempts a basket in the paint as Monroe's Sydney Hilliard defends during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over the Cheesemakers on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Beaver Dam's Tara Stauffacher (40) attempts a basket as Monroe's Emily Benzschawel (back) and Sydney Hillard (30) defend during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe in the state championship game.
Beaver Dam's Aly Van Loo attempts a basket in the paint as Monroe's Grace Tostrud defends during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over the Cheesemakers in the state championship game.
Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke (25) passes out of trouble after briefly getting tied up by Megan Benzschawel (right) during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 65-46 win over Monroe on Saturday night at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
