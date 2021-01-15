GIRLS HOOPS: Defense, 3-point shooting help Beaver Dam withstand injury to Jens, beat Watertwon 51-27

For a few weeks leading up to Friday night's game against Watertown, Tim Chase insisted that his Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team wasn’t where it needed to be defensively.
Close, but not quite there yet.
Against the Goslings, the Golden Beavers didn’t leave much wiggle room for their coach to complain.
Watertown didn’t make a field goal until 9 minutes into the game and had only three overall in the first half, leading to a 23-point halftime deficit and eventually a 51-27 victory for the Golden Beavers.
“I was really happy with our defense. We had some good pressure,” Chase said. “Watertown has some kids who can play and I thought we did a really good job of being aggressive, yet helping when we needed to help.”
“But my favorite thing about this game,” he added, “is we did it with our man-to-man. We’ve had to run some gimmicks in some other games and we didn’t have to do that as much tonight. We were really able to settle in with our man-to-man defense.”
The Golden Beavers did so right out of the gate.
Beaver Dam (15-1), the No. 1 team in Division 2 according to the Associated Press poll and ranked third in D2 by the WisSports.net coaches poll — even though it was announced by the WIAA on Thursday that because of the fewer number of teams competing this winter due to the pandemic Beaver Dam will compete in D1 in the tournament series — wasted no time clamping down, holding the Goslings to only four made free throws over the first 9 minutes, 4 seconds of the contest.
It wasn’t until Teya Maas scored cutting along the baseline to trim Beaver Dam’s lead to 12-6 that Watertown (7-5) finally saw a field goal drop.
And then the Golden Beavers went on a big run.
A pair of 3-pointers by Maddie Kuenzi and three of Paige Yagodinski’s four triples in the half — she would add a basket in the second half to finish with a game-high 14 points — highlighted a 22-5 half-ending run for Beaver Dam that effectively sealed Watertown’s fate.
The Golden Beavers didn’t necessarily struggle offensively on Friday night but getting baskets in the paint was a bit of a challenge, resulting in as many 3-pointers (nine), including seven in the first half, as 2-point baskets.
“Watertown’s really tough because they play that 1-3-1 (zone) and they’re long,” Chase said. “It’s tough to get scores against them and it’s tough to move the ball. You’ve got to put multiple passes together to make it work. It’s a challenge — they’re a challenging team to score against.”
The challenge got even greater after halftime when Golden Beavers leading scorer and floor general Natalie Jens was forced to leave for the night after suffering an injury in the opening seconds of the second half.
The senior guard, who has committed to NCAA Division II Minnesota State Morehead, entered averaging 18.2 points per game and is Beaver Dam’s best on-ball defender, but she would end with only six points against Watertown.
Without Jens, the Golden Beavers offense was out of sync for a stretch of time, allowing Watertown to close to within 16 when Aubrey Schmutzer’s fast break lay-up made it 41-25 with 7:32 remaining.
But Yagodinski answered with her only points of the second half to make it 43-25 and Bella Oestreicher, who had eight points — all after intermission — followed with a 3 from the right corner to make it 46-25 with 6:21 left.
“Bella Oestreicher stepped up tonight and had a good game for us. Tuesday night it was Carlee Lapen who stepped up and had a good game for us against Sauk (Prairie),” Chase said of withstanding the injury to Jens and — over the last month and a half — to other players like University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke (season-ending knee injury), her sister Gabby Wilke and senior post Avery Stonewall.
That meant that once Jens left, the Golden Beavers were without three starters from the beginning of the season and four players in total whose combined scoring average is 54.4 points per game.
“It’s one of those things where every night someone is going to have to step up and make plays for us. That’s just kind of what it is right now,” Chase said, adding of the bench players that “they’re on this team for a reason, because they have a great work ethic and they have potential and they have heart, and all those things. We see something in them or they wouldn’t be on this team, so we expect them, when they get in the game, to make some plays.
“It’s not always going to be perfect — it never is — but it’s one of those things where they just need to keep on working and getting better.”
