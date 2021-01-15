GIRLS HOOPS: Defense, 3-point shooting help Beaver Dam withstand injury to Jens, beat Watertwon 51-27

Without Jens, the Golden Beavers offense was out of sync for a stretch of time, allowing Watertown to close to within 16 when Aubrey Schmutzer’s fast break lay-up made it 41-25 with 7:32 remaining.

But Yagodinski answered with her only points of the second half to make it 43-25 and Bella Oestreicher, who had eight points — all after intermission — followed with a 3 from the right corner to make it 46-25 with 6:21 left.

“Bella Oestreicher stepped up tonight and had a good game for us. Tuesday night it was Carlee Lapen who stepped up and had a good game for us against Sauk (Prairie),” Chase said of withstanding the injury to Jens and — over the last month and a half — to other players like University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke (season-ending knee injury), her sister Gabby Wilke and senior post Avery Stonewall.

That meant that once Jens left, the Golden Beavers were without three starters from the beginning of the season and four players in total whose combined scoring average is 54.4 points per game.