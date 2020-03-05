GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam dominates Slinger, now just 1 win from another state tournament

“We talk a lot about just getting every loose ball, because the harder working teams are going to get those,” Donaldson said. “We want that to be us.”

The defense definitely impressed Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase.

“Defense, I thought we were great,” he said. “I really liked the way we played, defensively. I thought the kids came out with the right attitude and did things that we needed to do. I can’t say enough about our group.

“The kids were taking pride in what we’ve got to do from all of our kids. That meant a lot.”

After Slinger sophomore Kacey Ott got another bucket for the Owls to cut the deficit to 17-7, the good feeling didn't last long, as Beaver Dam junior Natalie Jens’ free throw started a 9-0 run to put Beaver Dam up 26-7 with 5:25 left. Jens scored three points while teammate Maty Wilke scored six during the run.

Wilke led all scorers with 20 points, while Jens scored all but two of her 16 points in the first half.

“They’re basketball players,” Chase said. “Our whole team is full of kids that love to play ball and they’re going to get after it every possession. That’s what we’re trying to do.”