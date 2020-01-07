GIRLS HOOPS: Defense, big finishing surge lift top-ranked Beaver Dam by 5th-ranked DeForest

DeForest, however, didn’t let the game get out of hand and thanks to a banked-in 3 by Natalie Compe with 27 seconds remaining in the half, trailed just 28-19 at the break.

And again when Beaver Dam threated to pull away to start the second half, the Norskies answered the Golden Beavers’ 6-0 run with an 8-2 burst of their own to keep the deficit in single digits at 36-27 with 9:50 remaining.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But a 3 by Donaldson and an and-one by Jens, who led all scorers with 21 points, over the next minute sparked a 15-0 run that made it 51-27 with 6:43 to go, salting the game away.

“We knew they were going to be overplaying because they’re a good aggressive defense. And whenever you overplay, backdoor (is open) — and we have passers who can make those passes,” Jens said of her team’s ability to breakdown DeForest’s zone.

Wilke led the charge, finishing with seven assists to go along with five rebounds and three steals. She drew the focus of DeForest’s defense but more than made up for the fact she only scored six points — well below her average of 16.8 — in other ways.

She’s a player “who can control the game and not score a lot of points, and that’s what she did tonight,” Chase said.