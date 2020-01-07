GIRLS HOOPS: Defense, big finishing surge lift top-ranked Beaver Dam by 5th-ranked DeForest

Eighty-five teams in Wisconsin have tried to beat Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team over the last three-plus seasons — since Beaver Dam’s last loss to an in-state team in the sectional finals in 2016 — prior to the Golden Beavers’ Badger North Conference game against DeForest on Tuesday night and 85 teams have failed.
Make it 86.
But it took a near-flawless effort and one big run down the stretch for the Golden Beavers, the three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champions and top-ranked team in D2 this season according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, to get by the fifth-ranked Norskies and keep the streak alive.
DeForest’s 2-3 zone defense and patience on offense kept the game close most of the way, but the Golden Beavers were just a little bit better on both ends of the floor before 15 unanswered points over a 3-minute stretch midway through the second half broke things wide open, resulting in a 62-40 victory for Beaver Dam and sole possession of first place in the conference.
Which begs the question: Was it Beaver Dam’s (10-2, 6-0 Badger North) most complete game so far this year?
The answer: Almost.
“Umm,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase pondered, “we did some good things.
“I liked our defense, besides giving up a couple shots at the end of the (first) half. Offensively we weren’t quite as sharp as I would have liked to have seen us at times. The kids are really working and we’re going to keep on trying to improve. We’re still trying to figure a lot of things out.”
The Golden Beavers certainly figured out how to stymie DeForest (9-2, 5-1) in this one.
Maty Wilke and Jada Donaldson led the way in holding Norskies’ leading scorers Maggie Trautsch (15.2 points per game coming in) and Grace Roth (14.0) to a combined six points.
And offensively, the Golden Beavers’ patience against DeForest’s zone — which isn’t easy to crack because the Norskies boast a roster littered with girls 5-foot-10 or taller, including the 6-foot tall Roth — was impressive, resulting in several backdoor cuts and give-and-go cuts to the basket for high-percentage looks.
“We were looking for whatever openings were there,” Chase said of not going into the post much but rather trying to go around or over the top of the zone.
Added Norskies coach Jerry Schwenn of the defensive lapses, “When it gets deeper in the possession, sometimes you get a little bit more out of your defensive stance and you lose track of assignments a little bit — especially when you’re playing from behind because you want to make something happen. You’re in a little bit more of a scramble mode. For us sometimes that’s when we operate at our best; however, they took advantage of things tonight. And that’s what good teams do.”
The Golden Beavers raced out to a 9-0 lead on 3-pointers by Carley Burchardt, Jada Donaldson and Natalie Jens, and after DeForest answered with six straight points, Beaver Dam went on another 9-0 run to make it 18-6.
DeForest, however, didn’t let the game get out of hand and thanks to a banked-in 3 by Natalie Compe with 27 seconds remaining in the half, trailed just 28-19 at the break.
And again when Beaver Dam threated to pull away to start the second half, the Norskies answered the Golden Beavers’ 6-0 run with an 8-2 burst of their own to keep the deficit in single digits at 36-27 with 9:50 remaining.
But a 3 by Donaldson and an and-one by Jens, who led all scorers with 21 points, over the next minute sparked a 15-0 run that made it 51-27 with 6:43 to go, salting the game away.
“We knew they were going to be overplaying because they’re a good aggressive defense. And whenever you overplay, backdoor (is open) — and we have passers who can make those passes,” Jens said of her team’s ability to breakdown DeForest’s zone.
Wilke led the charge, finishing with seven assists to go along with five rebounds and three steals. She drew the focus of DeForest’s defense but more than made up for the fact she only scored six points — well below her average of 16.8 — in other ways.
She’s a player “who can control the game and not score a lot of points, and that’s what she did tonight,” Chase said.
“She seems to find a way to fill the stat sheet no matter how, whether she’s scoring or assists or defensively,” added Schwenn.
Carley Burchardt had a big impact as well, attacking the basket time and again along the baseline — the underbelly of the zone — for 13 points.
And 6-foot freshman Kylie Wittnebel was active enough in the paint to pour in 10 points.
Paige Hodgson corralled eight rebounds and scored her only points of the game on a 3 that made it 18-6 with 7:52 left in the first half, capping off Beaver Dam’s second 9-0 run.
All in all it was a team effort that made sure that at least for now Beaver Dam’s long winning streak against teams from Wisconsin remains intact—and it’s not a streak that they take lightly.
“We take a ton of pride in that,” Jens said, “and not just for this year’s team but for years before.
“We play not just for our team but for teams before us who put on these jerseys.”
BEAVER DAM 62, DEFORST 40
DeForest 19 21 — 40
Beaver Dam 28 34 — 62
DEFOREST — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Alyssa Laufenberg 1 0-0 3, Natalie Compe 3 0-0 7, Grace Roth 1 0-0 2, Maggie Trautsch 1 2-2 4, Tahlia Hardiman 1 0-0 2, Jaelyn Derlein 2 2-3 7, Taylor Tschumper 2 0-0 2, Megan Mickelson 4 2-5 11, Morgan Hahn 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 8-12 40.
BEAVER DAM — Natalie Jens 7 5-5 21, Carley Burchardt 6 0-0 13, Kylie Wittnebel 5 0-0 10, Maty Wilke 2 2-2 6, Jada Donaldson 2 0-0 6, Paige Hodgson 1 0-0 3, Avery Stonewall 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 8-9 62.
3-pointers: DeFo 4 (Laufenberg 1, Compe 1, Derlein 1, Mickelson 1), BD 6 (Jens 2, Burchardt 1, Donaldson 2, Hodgson 1). Total fouls: DeFo 11, BD 9. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.