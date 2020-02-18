GIRLS HOOPS: Defensive prowess has produced long winning streak, conference title for Waupun

Waupun was 5-2 at that point, not exactly cause for alarm. But the Warriors had allowed 49 or more points in four of their first seven games, and with some lofty goals in front of them, they knew that kind of defense couldn’t continue.

They responded with a 52-30 non-conference win over Fort Atkinson in their next game on Dec. 27, tying a 62-30 victory over Winneconne a few days later for the fewest points they’ve allowed to an opponent all year.

Like that, the Warriors were off and running again. And they haven’t stopped running, now with a 19-2 overall record heading into Thursday night’s season finale vs. Ripon.

“Everything throughout that 14-game winning streak has been through our defense,” said Aalsma, who heaped praise on assistant coach Dan Wuecherer for orchestrating the stingy ‘D’ with game-planning and attention to detail in practice.

Peyton McGinnis, Abbie Aalsma and Naomi Aalsma have been the catalysts of Waupun’s defense, all with different strengths that matched up just right can make it very difficult for opposing offenses to get into any kind of rhythm.

But it’s been Gaby Matamoros, McKenna Cunningham and Delaney Stelsel who have taken the Warriors from good to great.