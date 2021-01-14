GIRLS HOOPS: Dodgeland gives Randolph fits but big 2nd half boosts 5th-ranked Rockets to victory

RANDOLPH — As droughts tend to go, the one Dodgeland’s prep girls basketball team endured in the first half Thursday night against Randolph wasn’t short.

It lasted for a quarter of the game — for 9 minutes.

But despite going without scoring for that stretch, the Trojans still found themselves trailing by only eight at halftime.

“I give a lot of credit to Dodgeland, they came out with a ton more energy than we had tonight,” said Randolph coach Chad Kaufman, whose Rockets are ranked fifth in Division 5 in both statewide polls — the Associated Press poll and the WisSports.net coaches poll. “They were ready to play — they got loose balls — and we came out flat. We were a little too loosy-goosey in the locker room before the game.”

The same wasn’t the case in the locker room at halftime, however.

Randolph opened the second half on a 13-4 run, enough of a surge to create the necessary separation to propel the Rockets to a 56-36, non-conference victory.