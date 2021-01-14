GIRLS HOOPS: Dodgeland gives Randolph fits but big 2nd half boosts 5th-ranked Rockets to victory

RANDOLPH — As droughts tend to go, the one Dodgeland’s prep girls basketball team endured in the first half Thursday night against Randolph wasn’t short.
It lasted for a quarter of the game — for 9 minutes.
But despite going without scoring for that stretch, the Trojans still found themselves trailing by only eight at halftime.
“I give a lot of credit to Dodgeland, they came out with a ton more energy than we had tonight,” said Randolph coach Chad Kaufman, whose Rockets are ranked fifth in Division 5 in both statewide polls — the Associated Press poll and the WisSports.net coaches poll. “They were ready to play — they got loose balls — and we came out flat. We were a little too loosy-goosey in the locker room before the game.”
The same wasn’t the case in the locker room at halftime, however.
Randolph opened the second half on a 13-4 run, enough of a surge to create the necessary separation to propel the Rockets to a 56-36, non-conference victory.
“With a young team — they have to understand, and we talk about it every day — we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. We’ve got to handle each step of the way every game like people are trying to knock us off,” Kaufman said of letting the Trojans gain confidence in their chances at pulling off the upset. “The good thing is we play tomorrow. We’ll get right back at it against Fall River, and I guarantee you we’re going to come out with more energy tomorrow night.”
The Rockets (10-1) will do so with the momentum they gained over the final 18 minutes of Thursday night’s game.
They started pulling away from the Trojans (4-7) immediately after the break, with freshman Rylea Alvin going 1-of-2 at the free throw line then a basket in the paint by sophomore Jorey Buwalda in the first 45 seconds to go in front 27-16.
By the time the run was over, Randolph led 37-20 and needed only to clamp down the rest of the way in order to prevail.
“Our staple is our defense,” Kaufman said of coming in holding opponents to 42.3 points per game.
Still, the Rockets were reeling a bit on that end of the floor, having allowed 54 and 52 points in their previous two games, albeit in double-digit victories over Waterloo and Oakfield.
“The last two games, we gave up 50-plus points,” Kaufman said. “The girls weren’t happy about it, so our goal was to hold them under 40 tonight, which we did. It always starts with defensive intensity for us.”
Dodgeland didn’t exactly fold up shop after falling behind by 17 over the first 4-plus minutes of the second half, trimming its deficit to 46-34 on back-to-back 3-pointers from the left corner by Miranda Firari.
The Rockets would answer right back, though, when freshman Mya Moldenhauer made two triples of her own — from the left wing and the left corner — to make it 52-34 with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
Ultimately, the Trojans’ valiant first-half effort proved unsustainable.
“In the first half, the energy was really good. Playing as a team is what we spoke a lot about before the game, knowing it was going to be a challenge playing (Randolph). I thought all of our girls played at their highest level,” Dodgeland coach Barry Hinrichsen said. “We got in at halftime and I could see they were tired. That was a great effort in the first half.
“I could tell we were going to have to fight to find our energy there to start the second half, and it took us a little bit to get going. But I thought we did. It was good to see us get back into it a little bit there.”
RANDOLPH 56, DODGELAND 36
Dodgeland 16 20 — 36
Randolph 24 32 — 56
DODGELAND (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Brielle Blome 3 0-0 6, Madee Peplinski 1 0-2 2, Elizabeth Knueppel 1 0-0 3, Miranda Firari 5 0-0 12, Bria Cramer 1 0-0 3, Jenna Hodgson 2 0-2 4, Adrianne Bader 2 2-2 6. Totals: 15 2-6 36.
RANDOLPH — Abby Katsma 1 0-0 2, Rylea Alvin 5 0-0 10, Savannah Duckett 1 0-0 2, Presley Buwalda 6 3-5 15, Carizma Muth 1 0-0 2, Mya Moldenhauer 3 0-0 8, Jorey Buwalda 7 1-3 15, Maddie DeVries 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 4-8 56.
3-pointers: Dodgeland 4 (Knueppel 1, Firari 2, Cramer 1), Randolph 2 (Moldenhauer 2). Total fouls: Dodgeland 13, Randolph 10. Fouled out: None.
