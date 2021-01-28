GIRLS HOOPS: Dodgeland's depth, defense pave way for 49-39 win over Central Wis. Christian

WAUPUN — Not much separated the Dodgeland and Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls basketball teams Thursday night. An arm’s reach is all.

It was CWC that was doing the reaching the whole time, though.

And in the end, Dodgeland was able to keep the Trojans at bay, ultimately pulling away down the stretch for a 49-39 victory.

“Defense is going to create offense for us. We really want to put pressure on the other team, and that’s what we did,” Dodgeland coach Barry Hinrichsen said. “We got hurt a little bit on the boards, but I thought at the end of the day we got the ones we needed to get.”

The Trojans’ (8-8 overall) did indeed have just enough in the tank to come out on top, although it wasn’t for lack of trying on CWC’s (10-5) part that Dodgeland was able to escape.

“We were getting some really good looks — the players were being aggressive and getting good shots, we’ve just got to drop those in the hole,” Crusaders’ coach Mark Vander Werff said. “Offensively we struggled a little bit. We’re struggling making shots right now, but that’s the nature of basketball.”