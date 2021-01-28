GIRLS HOOPS: Dodgeland's depth, defense pave way for 49-39 win over Central Wis. Christian

WAUPUN — Not much separated the Dodgeland and Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls basketball teams Thursday night. An arm’s reach is all.
It was CWC that was doing the reaching the whole time, though.
And in the end, Dodgeland was able to keep the Trojans at bay, ultimately pulling away down the stretch for a 49-39 victory.
“Defense is going to create offense for us. We really want to put pressure on the other team, and that’s what we did,” Dodgeland coach Barry Hinrichsen said. “We got hurt a little bit on the boards, but I thought at the end of the day we got the ones we needed to get.”
The Trojans’ (8-8 overall) did indeed have just enough in the tank to come out on top, although it wasn’t for lack of trying on CWC’s (10-5) part that Dodgeland was able to escape.
“We were getting some really good looks — the players were being aggressive and getting good shots, we’ve just got to drop those in the hole,” Crusaders’ coach Mark Vander Werff said. “Offensively we struggled a little bit. We’re struggling making shots right now, but that’s the nature of basketball.”
The offense stalling out first happened midway through the first half. Shelby Buwalda’s 3-point play with 11 minutes, 9 seconds to go before the break gave the Crusaders a 14-11 advantage, but the Trojans got baskets in the paint from Miranda Firari and Bria Cramer sandwiched between five free throws to take a 20-14 lead with 6:24 left.
CWC, which won the first contest of the year between the two teams by the score of 48-33 back on Jan. 5, clawed back to within 22-19. But Jenna Hodgson split a pair of free throws after that and then Adrianne Bader went 2-for-2 at the line with 37.7 seconds remaining to make it 25-19 at halftime.
It was the Trojans’ ability to adjust to the game flow that allowed them to create the cushion, Hinrichsen said.
“It was kind of a sloppy game, but those are the games that you have to adjust to,” he said of there being a lot of whistles. “And I thought in the second half of the first half, we adjusted to those fouls and didn’t put them on the line.”
The Crusaders didn’t let momentum get comfortable on Dodgeland’s bench, however.
After a basket by Bader made it 27-20, CWC answered with a 3-point play by Jolie Schouten and a putback basket by Ada Smies to cut its deficit to 27-25. The Crusaders also were within two when it was 29-27 following a putback by Shelby Buwalda, and they got within one at 34-33 when Belle Vree split a pair of free throws with 7:09 left.
But the Trojans responded with a 7-0 run — a burst that was capped off by Firari’s fast-break lay-up — to go in front 41-33 with 5:33 to play.
And the Crusaders’ offensive woes prevented them from mounting a rally.
“We probably had 10 to 15 great shots in the second half that just didn’t fall. If those shots fall, it’s a whole different game,” Vander Werff said. “Basketball is a game of runs and about making shots — and if you make shots, the game gets a lot easier.
“It was a battle all night long. Both teams played really hard. It was a really physical game. We were in it and they just had a couple baskets at the end that pushed it to (be a 10-point game).”
Meanwhile, depth was the Trojans’ greatest asset.
Bader, who came in leading Dodgeland in scoring at 13.3 points per game, had 14 on this night but fouled out with 7 minutes to go.
Bria Cramer, who had 10, helped pick up the slack, draining a 3-pointer with 6:19 left to make it 39-33.
And three others chipped in down the stretch to help the Trojans — who got nine points from Madee Peplinski and eight from Firari to complement the top duo — put the contest away.
“The one thing we have is some depth this year, and it’s nice to be able to use that,” Hinrichsen said. “Teams obviously know about Adrianne, so her production has gone down a little bit. But she draws a lot of attention and the other girls are adjusting to be able to make plays on their own versus always looking to her.
“We’ve done a nice job of being able to spread the ball around — spread our scoring. We’re much better when we get multiple girls scoring points.
