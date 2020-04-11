GIRLS HOOPS: Dynamite duo — Beaver Dam's Wilke, Donaldson tabbed Daily Citizen's All-Area co-Players of Year

Maty Wilke and Jada Donaldson put up some gaudy stats this season. And even though they weren’t likely to admit it, chances are good they knew it as it was happening.
They just didn’t care all that much.
Winning — and winning together, with their teammates all in lockstep — mattered way more.
And that’s how they’ll remember the 2019-20 season, one that began with their Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team poised to become the first program in state history to win four straight state championships, but ended in heartbreaking fashion. The Golden Beavers were still alive and two victories shy of accomplishing that goal before being robbed of the chance to try because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to cancel the state tournament.
That cancellation took place shortly before midnight on March 12, a little more than 12 hours before the Golden Beavers (23-3) were to play Pewaukee (21-5) in the Division 2 state semifinals.
For their efforts in leading the Golden Beavers to the doorstep of history, Wilke and Donaldson have been chosen as the Daily Citizen area girls co-Players of the Year.
“We hit a lot of adversity, with coach (Tim) Chase (missing a month late in the season to fight colon cancer) and with having a lot of new girls step up this year. I think a lot of people counted us out because of the people we lost (to graduation, including three NCAA Division I recruits). That makes sense and everything, but I think we did a good job this year of just wanting to get better. It pushed us and I think we definitely came together as a team throughout the year,” said Wilke, a junior who is one of the top recruits in her class in the country. “Just getting through the adversity we had I think made us a team and play at the level we were playing at (at the end of the year).
“I think we really became a family. We came together as one and I think that’s what made it so special — and so hard, too, with how it ended.”
Donaldson, a senior who is headed to play basketball at Wisconsin-Milwaukee next season, agreed.
“I would say one of my favorite things about each season is being able to look back and see how our team grew, whether it’s how we’re working as a team (on the court) or just bonding,” she said.
In fact, now that it’s over, she can look back at her entire career through that lens.
“I would describe it as just having one big second family,” she said. “There was always the mix of having fun and working hard together. There’s a lot of memories that won’t be able to be replaced.”
Wilke also received the Player of the Year award from the Badger North Conference this season and was a first team all-state selection by the Associated Press, which had her in the running for the state’s Player of the Year honor that ultimately went to La Crosse Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski, who is headed to NCAA Division I Iowa State.
And Donaldson, who was a finalist for the WisSports.net Senior Defensive Player of the Year honor, was picked as fourth team all-state by the Associated Press. Both Donaldson and Wilke were Division 2 all-state selections by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Combined, they were a force to be reckoned with on the court. Wilke averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game — and did all that while drawing the full attention of pretty much every team Beaver Dam played — while Donaldson averaged 9 points per game and had an outstanding assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.26:1. She averaged 5.8 assists per contest compared with only 1.8 turnovers a night.
She “could control the game from the point guard position” like no other, Chase said.
Donaldson said of her defense that a lot of her success on that end of the floor had to do with game-planning and God-given basketball instincts.
“I think it’s a little bit of both,” she said, “but it’s definitely a mindset that you don’t want your opponent to score and you want to help your teammates as much as you can”
To that end, when asked how she’d describe her game in a nutshell, she said, “I would probably just say someone who always wants to be the hardest worker on the floor.”
Donaldson also credited Allyson Wilke, Maty’s mother who coached her class as well as Maty growing up and is one of Chase’s assistants, as having a big role in fostering the defensive mindset.
“That was always something she was really big on,” Donaldson said.
And in fact, Donaldson’s last comment of the interview was to make sure and stress “how fortunate and grateful I am that I had coaches who cared so much about the game and about their players for all four years.”
She included her teammates in that group as well.
“I feel pretty lucky that I’ve been surrounded by them all,” she added.
For her part, Wilke feels the same about Donaldson — and also about seniors Carley Burchardt, Anna Streblow and Grace Madeiros — and will forever cherish their memories on and off the court together.
“I’m going to miss a backdoor cut to Jada or I’m going to miss hitting Carley for an open 3,” Wilke said. “I don’t think I’ll ever get over that. I still text (2019 graduate) Paige (Schumann), ‘Oh, I miss playing with you.’”
Wilke, though, said that the way things ended this season because of the pandemic has only added fuel to her fire.
“I’ve been using that to motivate me to get out and shoot or get out and work out,” she said. “We have unfinished business.”
And she’s going to give it her all to get the job done in her final year.
“I think one of the things I’m most proud of is how hard I play and how much I love to compete, no matter who we’re playing,” she said when asked what the favorite part of her game is. “Just diving for a loose ball or getting an offensive board, doing a lot of the little things that not everybody notices. Playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played, that’s the thing that I’m most proud of.
“I’m definitely excited to see what’s going to happen next year.”
