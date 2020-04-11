GIRLS HOOPS: Dynamite duo — Beaver Dam's Wilke, Donaldson tabbed Daily Citizen's All-Area co-Players of Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maty Wilke and Jada Donaldson put up some gaudy stats this season. And even though they weren’t likely to admit it, chances are good they knew it as it was happening.

They just didn’t care all that much.

Winning — and winning together, with their teammates all in lockstep — mattered way more.

And that’s how they’ll remember the 2019-20 season, one that began with their Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team poised to become the first program in state history to win four straight state championships, but ended in heartbreaking fashion. The Golden Beavers were still alive and two victories shy of accomplishing that goal before being robbed of the chance to try because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to cancel the state tournament.

That cancellation took place shortly before midnight on March 12, a little more than 12 hours before the Golden Beavers (23-3) were to play Pewaukee (21-5) in the Division 2 state semifinals.

For their efforts in leading the Golden Beavers to the doorstep of history, Wilke and Donaldson have been chosen as the Daily Citizen area girls co-Players of the Year.