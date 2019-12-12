GIRLS HOOPS: Early adjustment fuels Columbus to blowout win over Lomira

“She’s known as kind of a catch-and-shoot type of player right now, and she really got aggressive and really attacked the basket,” Dworak said of Link, who came in averaging a modest 8 points per game, but led all scorers Thursday with 26 points. “And I think the girls kind of fed off that and said, ‘If she can do it, we can all do it.’ And then she got hot from outside. She really played well tonight.”

Link had five 3s in the game, three of which were in the first half as Columbus (3-3) maintained its 16-point lead over Lomira (1-4) at halftime with a 41-25 advantage.

The Cardinals didn’t flinch in the early going of the second half, using a 7-0 burst to go in front 48-30 after the Lions had scored the first five points of the half.

That was the first of two times Columbus would answer a Lomira rally, in fact.

The Lions responded with an 8-0 run of their own to get within 10 — the closest they had been since trailing 22-14 before Link’s first 3 of the night made it 25-14 — but the Cardinals once again didn’t crumble and this time answered with the dagger.