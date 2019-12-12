GIRLS HOOPS: Early adjustment fuels Columbus to blowout win over Lomira

COLUMBUS — It wasn’t a big sample size by any stretch of the imagination, but it was a sample size nonetheless. And Columbus’ prep girls basketball team wasn’t cutting the mustard.
That changed in a hurry thanks to one simple switch.
And the Cardinals’ defensive adjustment a few minutes into Thursday night’s non-conference game against Lomira made all the difference as they flipped the script and rolled to a 79-63 victory over the Lions.
“Our pressure really picked up,” Columbus coach Tim Dworak said of going on a 27-5 run after trailing 10-4 a little under 3 minutes in. “We really got slapped in the face at the beginning of the game and then we got to them with some of our pressure.
“We put our half-court trap on them and that really changed things. We were in man-to-man at first and then we switched it up to give them a different look and it confused them for a while. We got a lot of deflections and steals and today we did a nice job looking forward and getting a lot of transition buckets, and that really helped us extend the lead.”
It certainly did.
Jordan Link sparked the big run with a basket from the left block for her first points of the game and she went on to score all 16 of her points in the half during that burst, including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left that capped off the burst and gave the Cardinals a 31-15 lead.
“She’s known as kind of a catch-and-shoot type of player right now, and she really got aggressive and really attacked the basket,” Dworak said of Link, who came in averaging a modest 8 points per game, but led all scorers Thursday with 26 points. “And I think the girls kind of fed off that and said, ‘If she can do it, we can all do it.’ And then she got hot from outside. She really played well tonight.”
Link had five 3s in the game, three of which were in the first half as Columbus (3-3) maintained its 16-point lead over Lomira (1-4) at halftime with a 41-25 advantage.
The Cardinals didn’t flinch in the early going of the second half, using a 7-0 burst to go in front 48-30 after the Lions had scored the first five points of the half.
That was the first of two times Columbus would answer a Lomira rally, in fact.
The Lions responded with an 8-0 run of their own to get within 10 — the closest they had been since trailing 22-14 before Link’s first 3 of the night made it 25-14 — but the Cardinals once again didn’t crumble and this time answered with the dagger.
A basket by Emma Paulson with 12:33 left in the game jumpstarted an 8-0 run for Columbus that made it an 18-point game again and the closest the Lions could get after that was within 12 on one occasion.
Shortly after they did, though, Taylor Zittlel went one-of-two at the free throw line to give Columbus its largest lead of the game at 71-52 with 5:05 left, and she would make a lay-up in transition 20 seconds later to stretch the advantage to 75-52.
That lead ended up being the Cardinals’ biggest of the night, and they owe the blowout victory as much to balanced scoring as they do to that early defensive switch.
Paulson and Amy Theilen scored 10 points apiece to complement Link, three others chipped in with six or more and 11 girls scored in all to carry the way.
“We have girls who can go for eight to 15 points a night, and that’s what’s going to separate us a little bit — because we have hard girls to guard and if some of them get going and we feed off of our transition like we did tonight, who knows what’s going to happen,” Dworak said.
“We looked good tonight — that was fun.”
COLUMBUS 79, LOMIRA 63</&hspag3>
Lomira 25 38 — 63
Columbus 41 38 — 69
LOMIRA — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Maggie Moser 0 2-2 2, Aliva Broeske 1 0-0 2, Autumn Schrauth 5 3-3 13, Cassidy Gorman 1 0-0 2, Teagen Secora 1 0-0 3, Haley Curtis 5 0-1 11, Moira Puls 1 1-4 3, Calli Neuman 2 3-6 7, Kailin Brath 2 0-0 4, Erin Ries 0 4-4 4, Alexa Albrecht 0 2-4 2, Nadean Geiger 1 1-2 4, Carly Sabel 2 2-4 6. Totals: 21 18-30 63.
COLUMBUS — Aurora Toutant 1 1-2 3, Jordan Link 9 3-5 26, Ashley Olson 1 4-5 6, Abbi Olson 2 0-0 4, Molly Kahl 3 0-2 6, Amy Theilen 1 7-8 10, Taylor Zittel 3 1-2 7, Grace Kahl 0 2-2 2, Alise Hayes 1 0-0 2, Emma Paulson 5 0-1 10, Jaiden Dornaus 1 1-3 3. Totals: 27 19-30 79.
3-pointers: Lom 3 (Secora 1, Curtis 1, Geiger 1), Col 6 (Link 5, Theilen 1). Total fouls: Lom 24, Col 24. Fouled out: Lom — Schrauth. Col — None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.