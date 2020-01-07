GIRLS HOOPS: Effort helps Waupun beat highly ranked Winnebago Lutheran 49-40

However, when it’s ran to perfection and things are going as planned, it’s a work of art. That’s just what it was like for Waupun in Tuesday’s non-conference matchup against Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, as the Warriors rolled to a 59-40 win over the Vikings.

“It was a fun game, because we knew it would be a competitive team coming in,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said of the Vikings, who are ranked sixth in Division 4 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll. “We had them scouted pretty well, so we knew what they were about. That’s one of the things where you can set in and settle down and really watch a team on film and what their tendencies are. With good defense we can take some of those things away. That’s really where it started tonight, was on the defensive end with defensive pressure. Once you can get some pressure and get some steals, the basket looks a little bigger and shots go in.”