GIRLS HOOPS: Effort helps Waupun beat highly ranked Winnebago Lutheran 49-40

WAUPUN – Sometimes producing a scouting report and following it during a game can be easier said than done.
However, when it’s ran to perfection and things are going as planned, it’s a work of art. That’s just what it was like for Waupun in Tuesday’s non-conference matchup against Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, as the Warriors rolled to a 59-40 win over the Vikings.
“It was a fun game, because we knew it would be a competitive team coming in,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said of the Vikings, who are ranked sixth in Division 4 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll. “We had them scouted pretty well, so we knew what they were about. That’s one of the things where you can set in and settle down and really watch a team on film and what their tendencies are. With good defense we can take some of those things away. That’s really where it started tonight, was on the defensive end with defensive pressure. Once you can get some pressure and get some steals, the basket looks a little bigger and shots go in.”
Aalsma had 6-foot forward Gaby Matamoros guard Winnebago Lutheran senior Alyssa Lorenz, a focal point of the scouting report, who averaged 7.2 points a game. Matamoros held Lorenz to nine points but seven came from the free-throw line.
Matamoros finished with just four points, but four of her five total rebounds came on the defensive end.
“Our big, Gaby Matamoros, she had to come in the game with a good mindset, knowing that she had to move her feet on the box out because (Lorenz) just crashes all the time,” Waupun sophomore Abbie Aalsma said. “She gets a ton of rebounds. She was definitely a big focal point. We knew what she would do coming into the game and I guess it worked.”
Waupun (9-2), which is ranked ninth in Division 3, finished with 11 steals as a team, four of which came from senior Peyton McGinnis.
Many of those came because of the pressure the Warriors’ defense put on the Vikings (7-2), which is why Waupun went on a 21-7 run in the first 9 minutes, 30 seconds.
Tim Aalsma said a lot of that initial run had to do with the effort set forth by the Warriors.
“It sets the tone. It’s not just on the defensive end,” he said. “It’s what your actions like on offense are? If you play at a faster speed with intent and you’re bursting, now you’re more difficult to guard as a team. I think it’s the intensity level and playing with a quicker pace in mind.”
Because of the effort, the Warriors had a balanced attack with Abbie Aalsma finishing with a team-high 20 points. McGinnis had 14 points and seven assists, while junior McKenna Cunningham and sophomore Naomi Aalsma had seven points apiece.
“Anytime you can get multiple players to get the ball in the bucket, you’re more difficult to guard,” Tim Aalsma said. “They tried some things tonight and I thought we adjusted really well to it. The kids stepped up and made shots. That’s what you want to see.”
Waupun led 39-20 at the break. After Lorenz made two foul shots to begin the second half, Naomi Aalsma’s jumper began a 10-0 run to put the Warriors up 49-22 with 15:02 left.
Abbie Aalsma said the Warriors received a lot of energy off the bench.
“We came into the game with a lot of bench energy for sure,” she said. “That just helps keep pushing us.”
Waupun’s Delaney Stelsel, whose role has expanded because of the effort she puts in, highlighted the 21-7 run to begin the game with the team’s first 3-pointer of the night.
“She’s done that for two games in a row,” Tim Aalsma said of Stelsel’s 3-pointer.
Celia Theune had just four points for Waupun, but Tim Aalsma said he liked the way she snagged her five rebounds.
“Celia Theune did an awesome job playing defense off the bench. She was doing her thing crashing in on the offensive boards,” Tim Aalsma said. “She got three balls just on effort tips that went out of bounds that just gave us another possession.”
A win like this should only boost the Warriors’ confidence moving forward. Their next game is at East Central Conference foe Campbellsport on Thursday.
“It was very important,” Abbie Aalsma said of the win. “I think this helps keep us motivated to keep pushing in practice and to keep getting the next win. We’re working hard.”
WAUPUN 59, FOND DU LAC WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 40
WLA 20 20 - 40
Waupun 39 20 - 59
FOND DU LAC WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN (40) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Kiara Shea 2 0-0 5, Rylee Loehr 2 0-0 6, Halle Keifenheim 2 0-0 4, Kalli Wiechman 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Lorenz 1 7-11 9, Kayla Frey 1 0-0 2, Geneva Hewitt 4 3-5 12. Totals 13 10-16 40.
WAUPUN (59) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) McKenna Cunningham 3 1-1 7, Naomi Aalsma 3 0-0 7, Abbie Aalsma 8 0-0 20, Celia Theune 2 0-0 4, Gaby Matamoros 1 2-6 4, Delaney Stelsel 1 0-0 3, Peyton McGinnis 4 5-6 14. Totals 22 8-13 59.
3-pointers: WLA 4 (Kiara Shea 1, Rylee Loehr 2, Geneva Hewitt 1), W 7 (Naomi Aalsma 1, Abbie Aalsma 4, Delaney Stelsel 1, Peyton McGinnis 1). Total fouls: WLA 11, W 19. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.