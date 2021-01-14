GIRLS HOOPS: Fall River defeats Hustisford 41-30

Jim Doolittle said he was after those three because they are the Pirates’ post players and knew they could outrebound the Falcons.

“It worked out,” Jim Doolittle said, and admitted they he was upset in Tuesday’s 54-43 victory Montello where his Pirates were outrebounded. The only time he had a chance to work with his squad on rebounding was Wednesday night at practice because the Pirates host Randolph Friday night and travel to Columbus Saturday night.

“We worked on rebounding for about 45 minutes to an hour, and that’s all I did,” Jim Doolittle said. “We talked about it, I taught it, we ran it and we did it again until finally they were going hungry. I had to stop them because they were getting too physical. You saw that tonight.”

Fall River finished with 50 rebounds (27 offense, 23 defense) as a team.

What also helped out for the Pirates was tough defense, stealing the ball away from the Falcons nine times throughout the game.

The Pirates used strong defense to start the game on a 10-2 run in the first 4 minutes of the game and led 20-7 with about 5 minutes left in the first half. Fall River went into halftime with a 23-10 lead.