GIRLS HOOPS: Fall River defeats Hustisford 41-30

FALL RIVER ― The days of having top scorers like 2020 alums Sam Leisemann, Maddie Gregorio and Lexi Rozinski to take the load on offense are long gone for the Fall River prep girls basketball team. In their place are sophomores and juniors, with only Gregorio’s sister, Belle, as the only one with varsity experience on the team this season.
As a result, the Pirates have struggled to put the ball in the hoop according to coach Jim Doolittle. They’ve had to rely on other ways to defeat teams, and in Thursday’s non-conference game against Hustisford, the Pirates used their freshly worked on rebounding skills to hold on to beat the Falcons 41-30 at Fall River High School.
“It has to be by committee,” Doolittle said. “What we try to do is whoever’s got the hot hand, we’ve got to feed it to them because with this group, we’ve only been over 60 once.”
Doolittle’s Pirates recorded 60 points when they defeated Montello 62-36 back on Dec. 18. But against the Falcons, the points didn’t come off of someone getting the hot hand. It was because of tough rebounding the Pirates did.
Fall River’s leading scorers were junior Paige Servidone and sophomore Ava Rozinski, who both had nine points apiece. They both were dominant down low for the Pirates as Servidone led with nine rebounds and Rozinski had seven. Sophomore Anna Doolittle, Jim’s daughter, also finished with six points and nine rebounds.
Jim Doolittle said he was after those three because they are the Pirates’ post players and knew they could outrebound the Falcons.
“It worked out,” Jim Doolittle said, and admitted they he was upset in Tuesday’s 54-43 victory Montello where his Pirates were outrebounded. The only time he had a chance to work with his squad on rebounding was Wednesday night at practice because the Pirates host Randolph Friday night and travel to Columbus Saturday night.
“We worked on rebounding for about 45 minutes to an hour, and that’s all I did,” Jim Doolittle said. “We talked about it, I taught it, we ran it and we did it again until finally they were going hungry. I had to stop them because they were getting too physical. You saw that tonight.”
Fall River finished with 50 rebounds (27 offense, 23 defense) as a team.
What also helped out for the Pirates was tough defense, stealing the ball away from the Falcons nine times throughout the game.
The Pirates used strong defense to start the game on a 10-2 run in the first 4 minutes of the game and led 20-7 with about 5 minutes left in the first half. Fall River went into halftime with a 23-10 lead.
“We hang our hats on our defense,” Doolittle said. “You’ll see we pack it in and try to get other teams to slow down. Like you saw in the first half, we gave up 10 points.”
Neither team scored for the first four-plus minutes of the second half. It wasn’t until Hustisford juniors Rylie Collien and Ariona Hildebrandt drained 3-pointers at 13:46 and 12:28 to cut the deficit to 23-16.
“They were big for us,” Hustisford coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “They gave us some momentum, but we got into a little bit of foul trouble tonight.”
Collien, who led the Falcons with nine points, had four fouls, and sophomore Autumn Kuehl, who had five points, had three fouls on the night. Kuehl was held to just one point while Collien dropped two triples and made two free throws in the second half.
Other top scorers, who had four fouls on the night, were junior Kelsey Ewert and Ariona Hildebrandt. They both finished with seven points.
“It took us a little bit out of our offense,” Jason Hildebrandt said. “They couldn’t play as aggressive on defense too. It takes a lot out of them. They’re young though – our whole team is young. We only have one senior on the team. We’ve still got a lot of work ahead of us. We’re taking steps every game and getting a little better.”
Ariona Hildebrandt made her second triple of the night with 9:03 remaining to cut the Falcons’ deficit to 28-21. However, junior Belle Gregorio, who finished with seven points, responded with a triple of her own at 8:04, and freshman Olivia Fietz got a layup to drop at 7:30 to raise the lead up to 33-21.
Jim Doolittle said the Falcons were able to make a comeback was because the Pirates missed a string of layups in the second half.
“We’ve been getting better week by week,” he said. “But basically, we just didn’t make our layups. I think we blew about six or seven layups. We were right there and that allowed them to creep right back into the game. We talked about it a little bit.
“I was a little forceful in the third or fourth timeout. The point got across and we finally started to put the ball in the hoops.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.