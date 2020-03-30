GIRLS HOOPS: Fall River's Leisemann is Trailways West Player of Year, leads 11 from area on league's awards list

Fall River’s season opened with a 50-45 loss to Watertown Luther Prep and it ended in the Division 5 sectional semifinals with a 62-45 loss to South Wayne Black Hawk in a game that was closer than the final score indicates.
In between were 24 straight victories, including a perfect 14-0 mark in Trailways West Conference play as the Pirates reclaimed the league championship for their eighth such title in the last nine years.
A big reason for all that success this winter was 6-foot senior Samantha Leisemann, a force both with the ball and without, as teams were forced to either swarm her and let others beat them or take their chances one-on-one against her and have her dominate.
Leisemann led the league in rebounding at 12.7 per game and averaged a double-double by finishing fourth in scoring at 14.5 points per night. She also led the conference in blocked shots at 3 per game and was fourth in assists (2.8) and seventh in steals (2.7) — numbers that added up to her being chosen as the Player of the Year in the conference.
“She was constantly double- and triple-teamed but still found a way to score or get her teammates the ball,” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said. “Sam is very athletic and can play against post or perimeter players. She was called on several times to bring the ball up the floor and was a force on both sides of the ball.”
Joining Leisemann on the first team of the league’s awards list was Fall River senior point guard Maddie Gregorio, a defensive pest who led the conference in steals (4.6) and assists (4.3) per game and also finished 10th scoring (10.8 points per game). She also averaged 4.1 rebounds per contest.
“Maddie is a very versatile player,” Doolittle said. “She is a lockdown defender (who) can play defense against guards, forwards or centers and she was called on to guard every Player of the Year candidate (in the conference). She had a knack for getting a big steal when our team needed the ball.
Rounding out Fall River’s award winners are senior guard/forward combo Alexis Rozinski (second team) and senior guard Taryn Schwartz (honorable mention).
Rozinski was third in the conference in steals (3.3), sixth in scoring (13.7), ninth in rebounding (7.4) and 11th in assists (2.3).
She was an “inside-outside threat,” Doolittle said, adding that Rozinski was match-up nightmare for opponents because she could play all five positions on the floor well. “I could count on her to do the so-called dirty work for our team to have success (and she was) our vocal leader on and off the floor.”
Schwartz was sixth in the league in steals (2.8) and 15th in assists (2) and also averaged 5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
“Taryn is a fierce competitor offensively and defensively,” Doolittle said. “She is a pass-first guard with great decision-making abilities. I could always count on Taryn to get the team moving in the right direction”
In all, Fall River’s senior class, which also included guard Aurora Schultz, had a 91-14 record in four years, won three conference titles, advanced to sectionals three out of four years and advanced to state in 2019 for the Pirates third trip to the Resch Center in five years.
And while they didn’t make it to state this season, Doolittle does believe that had the WIAA not been forced to cancel the state tournament late on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his team would have ended up as the team that gave Black Hawk — the favorite to win state for a second year in a row — its toughest test of the year.
“With everything that’s going on, it’s unfortunate that we didn’t get a chance to watch the tournament play out, but I thought my kids did an excellent job — probably one of the best jobs I’ve ever seen — on Black Hawk, who blew everybody out of the water.
“My kids had a great year.”
Meantime, conference runner-up Randolph had three players honored, led by senior guard Brianna Prieve.
She was the lone holdover from the 2018-19 team that took third in the league but with the same record as this season at 11-3. The Rockets finished the season 20-5 after falling to Black Hawk in the regional finals.
“Her role changed dramatically as it pertained to her leadership,” Rockets coach Chad Kaufman said of Prieve, who averaged 16.2 points per game and also led the conference in free throw percentage at 78. “She did a terrific job of leading a young, inexperienced team.
“She fulfilled her role on both ends of the court; many nights she was guarding the opponent’s best offensive guard or forward and she consistently held them under their season average.” Prieve reached 1,000 career points with 18 in a 57-32 win over Princeton/Green Lake on Jan. 23 and she finished with 1,185, which is fourth-most in program history. This marked the third straight year she was a unanimous first team choice and she also received honorable mention all-state in D5 this winter.
Joining her on the awards list were teammates Jorey Buwalda, a freshman post who averaged 13.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game and was picked to the second team, and Presley Buwalda, a sophomore guard who averaged 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and received honorable mentinon.
“Jorey is only going to grow and develop as basketball player in the years ahead, but she was an important attribute for Randolph this season,” Kaufman said of the 6-footer, who finished second in the conference in rebounding.”
Of Presley Buwalda, Kaufman said that her role “dramatically changed from her freshman to sophomore year; she was our main point guard this year and she did a quality job of taking care of the basketball, finding the open girl, scoring, rebounding and playing great defense on opposing guards.
“Presley is a young lady who flat out wants to win and she loves the game of basketball. She is a great teammate.”
For Cambria-Friesland, it was senior forward Morgan Jones and sophomore guard Haley Olson who were recognized as they were picked to the second team and honorable mention, respectively.
Jones averaged 16 points and 7.6 rebounds overall on the year but really took off once coach John Stettbacher made a position switch halfway through the season. “I wasn’t really familiar with our team,” the first-year Hilltoppers coach said, “and once I moved her from wing to post, Morgan averaged 21 points per game.”
Meantime, Olson averaged 8.5 points per game and led the Toppers in assists (3.1) and steals (3.6) per game and according to Stettbacher “really made our team go.”
“In the three games she missed,” he added, “we really struggled scoring.”
The Toppers finished the year 7-15 overall and seventh in the league at 3-11.
Rounding out area honorees are Markesan junior guard Gracie Mast (first team) and senior guard/forward combo Kelyn Clark (honorable mention).
Mast averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game — all team-bests.
Not only that, Hornets coach Patrick Van Daalwyk said, “but she really stepped up as a leader and captain for us off the floor as well.
“She is our hardest worker. I believe that shows when you watch her play, and she sets a great example for our younger players. Everything with Gracie is a team-first mentality.”
Clark averaged 7.6 points per game on the year but meant more than just stats to Markesan.
The co-captain “really stepped it up to help us achieve what we achieved as a team this year,” Van Daalwyk said. “She was a little unlucky health-wise at the beginning of the year, but she worked hard to get herself back on the floor for her teammates.” The defending conference champion Hornets had some large shoes to fill this winter and finished 11-13 overall and tied for fifth in the league at 7-7.
ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST
Player of the Year — Samantha Leisemann, Sr., Fall River.
First team — Leisemann; Maddie Gregorio, Sr., Fall River; Brianna Prieve, Sr., Randolph; Emerald Konkel, Jr., Princeton/Green Lake; Gracie Mast, Jr., Markesan.
Second team — Alexis Rosinski, Sr., Fall River; Jorey Buwalda, Fr., Randolph; Callie Brouette, Sr., Pardeeville; Adeline Hutzler, Jr., Rio; Emily Loging, Fr., Rio; Morgan Jones, Sr., Cambria-Friesland.
Honorable mention — Taryn Schwartz, Sr., Fall River; Presley Buwalda, Soph., Randolph; Lyla Bartol, Jr., Princeton/Green Lake; Kelsey Morgan, Jr., Princeton/Green Lake; Kelyn Clark, Sr., Markesan; Josie DeLapp, Sr., Pardeeville; Savannah Manthey, Soph., Pardeeville; Aspen Klubertanz, Sr., Pardeeville; Haley Olson, Soph., Cambria-Friesland; Abby Bond, Jr., Montello; Emme Urbaniak, Jr., Montello.
