GIRLS HOOPS: Fall River starts strong, closes strong to beat Randolph, clinch share of conference title

The 6-foot Leisemann scored eight of the Pirates’ first 11 points and Becca Tramburg’s 3 from the left wing with 7:31 remaining in the half capped off a 16-2 run, giving Fall River a double-digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish until there were a little more than 8 minutes gone by in the second half.

“We noticed that they were playing behind her on defense, and we have a set play where if opposing defenses do that we run that play and get her the ball,” Doolittle said of feeding it to Leisemann to jumpstart the offense. “We like our chances one on one because she’s got very quick feet for a big girl. She can score on anybody.”

Fall River’s (16-1, 11-0 Trailways West) relentless defense had just as much to do with getting momentum on its side, though.

“We know and understand that when we play Fall River, they’re going to bring constant pressure. And we’ve prepared for it,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said. “But when you’re going against your own (players in practice) every night, you can’t simulate that constant pressure that they bring.

“We knew it was coming and we just didn’t handle it well for a period of time, and that put us behind the 8-ball.”