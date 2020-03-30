GIRLS HOOPS: Fall River's Leisemann is Trailways West Player of Year, leads 11 from area on league's awards list

“Taryn is a fierce competitor offensively and defensively,” Doolittle said. “She is a pass-first guard with great decision-making abilities. I could always count on Taryn to get the team moving in the right direction”

In all, Fall River’s senior class, which also included guard Aurora Schultz, had a 91-14 record in four years, won three conference titles, advanced to sectionals three out of four years and advanced to state in 2019 for the Pirates third trip to the Resch Center in five years.

And while they didn’t make it to state this season, Doolittle does believe that had the WIAA not been forced to cancel the state tournament late on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his team would have ended up as the team that gave Black Hawk — the favorite to win state for a second year in a row — its toughest test of the year.

“With everything that’s going on, it’s unfortunate that we didn’t get a chance to watch the tournament play out, but I thought my kids did an excellent job — probably one of the best jobs I’ve ever seen — on Black Hawk, who blew everybody out of the water.

“My kids had a great year.”

Meantime, conference runner-up Randolph had three players honored, led by senior guard Brianna Prieve.