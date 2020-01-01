GIRLS HOOPS: Farmington smashes Beaver Dam 75-51 at St. Olaf College Holiday Hoops Classic

Coach Tim Chase knew his Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team was going to have its biggest challenge yet coming into the final day of the St. Olaf College Holiday Hoops Classic held at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday.
The Golden Beavers faced Farmington (Minn.), who is currently ranked second in Minnesota’s Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News and boasts the type of talent, size and length that Beaver Dam hasn’t matched up with yet this season.
It equated to a 75-51 loss for the Golden Beavers to end 2019.
Farmington’s Sophie Hart, a 6-foot-4 center who holds a scholarship offer to play basketball at Minnesota, led the Tigers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Her teammate, Peyton Blandin, also finished with a team-high 19 points.
The Tigers (10-1) didn’t allow the Golden Beavers (8-2) to get much off the glass as they outrebounded Beaver Dam 33-18. Beaver Dam, which is the top-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, only had four offensive rebounds and had 15 turnovers on the day.
Farmington’s Molly Morgenson, a Creighton University recruit, finished with 10 points and a team-high five assists and three steals. Her teammate Paige Kindseth also had 10 points and four assists.
The one bright spot for the Golden Beavers was Natalie Jens, who went 7 of 13 from the field for a game-high 24 points.
The Tigers held Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke, who holds scholarship offers to multiple NCAA Division 1 programs including Wisconsin, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Green Bay and Minnesota, to 2 of 7 shooting, two free throws and just six points. Wilke also finished with five of Beaver Dam’s 15 turnovers.
Beaver Dam’s Jada Donaldson, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, finished with seven points and led the Golden Beavers with four assists and four steals.
Beaver Dam shot 26.3% (5-19) in the first half before finishing 33.3% (16-48) on the day. Beaver Dam only shot 27.3% (6-22) from beyond the arc.
Beaver Dam will host Sauk Prairie in a Badger North Conference game on Friday.