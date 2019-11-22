FALL RIVER — Things didn’t go at all how Fall River hoped it would in Tuesday’s season opener, resulting in a five-point loss to Watertown Luther Prep to spoil the start of what the Pirates expect will be a highly successful 2019-20 campaign.
They took out their frustration Friday vs. Milwaukee Vincent.
Taryn Schwartz and Maddie Gregorio took turns scoring the game’s first dozen points, accounting for six apiece. And Fall River never looked back, winning 76-49 thanks to harassing defense and virtually flawless ball movement on offense.
“That’s one thing we worked on because we didn’t do that in the first game,” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said of those two components. “That was one of our emphasis — we worked on moving the ball because I was kind of agitated in the first game where we didn’t move the ball like you saw tonight.”
Chalk it up to just needing to iron out the kinks — which Fall River (1-1) certainly has done over the last few days.
“You could tell in the first game we were really rusty — we were knocking the rust off,” Doolittle said. “Now these girls are starting to get that rust off and we’re starting to play our style of ball. We’re at a place where we need to be right now.”
Schwartz and Gregorio didn’t do much after their hot start, with Gregorio’s two points later in the first half being the only scoring by either of them after they carried Fall River to the 12-0 lead over Vincent (0-1) out of the gates.
They didn’t need to do much.
Lexi Rozinski and Sam Leisemann took over from there, finishing with 26 and 21 points respectively as the Pirates kept their foot on the gas from start to finish.
“We all just said we wanted to be fundamentally sound because we knew that (the pace) might get a little wild,” Leisemann, who added 16 rebounds, said of dealing with the Vikings’ frenetic style of play. “We knew we had to come out with some energy right away.”
Controlled energy, to be exact. And that’s precisely what Fall River was able to do with how well it moved the ball, creating open jumpers and wide-open looks underneath alike.
“We definitely have that chemistry because of all the ball we’ve played together,” Rozinski, who had nine rebounds and four steals to go along with her scoring line, said of Fall River being so in-sync Friday.
In fact, the Pirates have high hopes that that chemistry can carry them back to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament — where they ended their season a year ago after getting hot in the second half of the season, helping wash away the bitter taste of seeing their seven-year conference championship run come to an end.
They also know, though, that chemistry alone won’t get them there. They’re going to need to maintain a laser-like focus over the next three months, too.
And that’s exactly why they never let their foot off the gas Friday, building their first-half lead as big as 21 on Leisemann’s putback that made it 31-10 with 6 minutes, 10 seconds remaining.
They led 40-23 at the break and continued to pull away after halftime, with their biggest lead of the night being 36 points when they were ahead 75-39.
“These girls have one speed,” Doolittle said. “If they go all-out, we look dynamic. But if they start to let up, we don’t look so well.
“We’re not trying to rub peoples’ noses in it — that wasn’t our intent. We just want to play our style of basketball.”
Mission accomplished Friday night. And with more efforts like it the rest of the way, they’re hoping this season falls more in line with how this game went than with how Tuesday night went.
“The sky,” Doolittle said, “is the limit.
“They’re hungry for it.”
FALL RIVER 76, MILWAUKEE VINCENT 49</&hspag3>
Vincent 23 26 — 49
Fall River 40 36 — 76
VINCENT (49) — Areeyona Long 25, Amariona Humphrey 13, Tierra Allen 1, Nevaeh Hightire 2, Laegypt Flowers 7, Cheyenne Morton-Zollicoffer 1. Totals (fgm ftm-fta pts): 17 15-26 49.
FALL RIVER (76) — Taryn Schwartz 6, Belle Gregorio 4, Aurora Schultz 8, Elexa Landvatter 1, Maddie Gregorio 8, Paige Servidone 2, Lexi Rozinski 26, Sam Leisemann 21. Totals (fgm ftm-fta pts): 27 20-38 76.
3-pointers: Vincent 0, FR 2 (Schwartz 1, Rozinski 1). Total fouls: Vincent 27, Fall River 24. Fouled out: Vincent — Brianna Howard, Morton-Zollicoffer. FR — None.
