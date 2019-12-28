GIRLS HOOPS: Glance around the area as calendar readies to turn to 2020

Team: Waupun.
Coach: Tim Aalsma, 3rd year (38-19).
League: East Central Conference.
Last season: 18-7, 2nd in league play (10-4), lost to Rosendale Laconia in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals.
Outlook: The Warriors are currently 5-2 and have been one of the top-ranked teams in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll. They were ninth in the poll that came out on Dec. 16 but fell out of the Dec. 23 poll following a 61-50 loss to Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Dec. 17. Reigning ECC Player of the Year Abbie Aalsma, one of Tim's daughters, verbally committed to Illinois State in September and she currently leads the team at 21.9 points a game. Peyton McGinnis has been quite the compliment, averaging 16.9 points. McGinnis also leads the way in rebounding (4.6 per game) and assists (3.9). Tim’s other daughter, Naomi, is averaging 6.4 points and 2.1 assists a game, while Gaby Matamoros is averaging 3.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. "Having some post touches and working from the inside out with constant movement and spacing (is the goal)," Tim said. So far the Warriors have done that while also playing great defense and scoring many of their points in transition off of the 20.1 turnovers per game they're forcing opponents into. Waupun is averaging 6.9 steals a game as a team.
Team: Columbus.
Coach: Tim Dworak, 8th year (68-106).
League: Capitol North Conference.
Last season: 4-18, last in league play (2-8), lost to Lomira in first round of regionals.
Outlook: With a 4-3 overall record, the Cardinals have already matched last year’s win total. “We expect to compete in a very difficult Capitol Conference, hoping to finish in the middle to upper half,” Dworak said. He knows it's going to be a tough journey to reach the team's goals, but with returning players in senior Taylor Zittel (3.5 points a game last year), juniors Jordan Link (11.9), Molly Kahl (5.2) and Ashley Olson (4.7), and sophomore Emma Paulson (5.5), he believes they have the right recipe to do just that. The Cardinals will have four freshmen on the team (Mikenna Boettcher, Grace Kahl, Amy Theilen and Jaiden Dornaus) who are expected to contribute right away. Link leads the team at 9.4 points a game while Boettcher and Paulson (both 7 per game) are second. Zittel (6) and Dornaus (4.9) are also chipping in well.
Team: Mayville.
Coach: Liz Cook, 5th year (65-39).
League: Flyway Conference.
Last season: 16-8, tied for 3rd in league play (7-5), lost to Waupun in regional finals.
Outlook: The Cardinals are 3-5 overall thus far but 2-1 in the Flyway. To get off to a fast start in a tough league is a good foundation, Liz Cook said. “Each conference game will be a hard battle from the top to the bottom,” she said. “There is no easy opponent in the Flyway.” Syd Schultz graduated after last season, but the Cardinals return eight very good players; Amber Schraufnagel leads the team at 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2 steals a game. Makayla Konrad has improved her scoring average from last season and is up to 8.2 points this season to go along with 7.4 rebounds. Alaina Wagner is third on the team at 7.4 points and is averaging 5.8 rebounds per contest. “Work hard each and every night out on the court,” Cook said of the team's goal this year. “We might not be the most talented or have the high scorers, but I expect 100% effort out of everyone.”
Team: Hustisford.
Coach: Jason Hildebrandt, 1st year (1-5).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last season: 15-11, 2nd in league play (9-3), lost to Hilbert in WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinals.
Outlook: The Falcons have gotten off to a 1-5 start overall and are 1-3 in conference. “I'm trying to incorporate some motion offenses and run some set plays,” Hildebrandt said of the offensive system. The offense averaged 49.7 points a game last year, but is down to 40.3 points a game so far this season. It appears that with Cassidy Ewert (9 points and 8 rebounds a game last season) and Brittney Frederick (10, 6.5) graduating last spring, the offense took a hit. However, Alisha Peplinski has upped her game this season as she leads the team at 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. Peplinski was third on the team (7.9, 4.7) in both categories last season. Hildebrandt said he will look for seniors Sam Peplinski and Aurora Zamora, junior Tristan Bischoff and sophomores Ariona Hildebrandt and Kelsey Ewert to be key contributors as the Falcons get into the heart of the schedule.
Team: Dodgeland.
Coach: Barry Hinrichsen, 6th year (43-79).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last season: 12-12, 5th in league play (5-7), lost to Ozaukee in regional quarterfinals.
Outlook: The Trojans are young and inexperienced but learning fast. Hinrichsen doesn’t have any seniors on the team, and Bria Cramer and Mya Scheier are the only juniors. Neither of them are expected to score a ton, as Cramer is averaging 7.3 points and Scheier is putting up 2.3 points a game. However, sophomore Adrianne Bader has helped the Trojans get off to a 3-4 overall start and 1-3 in conference play by averaging 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. Hinrichsen said she can score in many ways, and added of Miranda Firari that she's an “elite athlete and defender.” She’s second on the team with 10.7 points a game and is averaging four boards and 2.7 steals a game. Schreier leads the Trojans at 3.8 steals a game. Hinrichsen likes his team's chances in conference play, even after losing 1,000-point scorer Julia Holtz, elite defender Megan Benzing and three-year starter Katie Loomis to graduation. “We should be able to play with everyone in the league this year,” Hinrichsen said. “We will lose some games we shouldn’t lose, and win some games we were not expected to win with a young team.”
Team: Horicon.
Coach: John LeBlanc, 2nd year (13-16).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last season: 8-14, 6th in league play (4-8), lost to Racine Lutheran in regional semifinals.
Outlook: With a year of experience under their belts as well as having super star Payton Marvin back for her senior season, the Marshladies are out to a 5-2 overall start and are 3-1 in league play. Marvin has been a highlight reel, averaging 21.9 points and 8.4 rebounds a game to go along with 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals a game. Nicole Jongebloed is averaging a double-double at 11.9 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. Karissa Laabs is second on the team at 13.3 points a game and third at 7.3 rebounds a game. Laabs also has the hot hand from downtown, making 52% of her 3-pointers for the Marshladies. Alison Tillema is averaging 5.2 rebounds a game.
You have free articles remaining.
Team: Wayland.
Coach: Carl Michaletz, 3rd year (2-40).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last season: 0-18, last in league play (0-12), lost to Fall River in first round of regionals.
Outlook: The Big Red already have more wins than they did last year after they defeated Madison Country Day on Dec. 13. They have a good mix of talent this year with four sophomores and one freshman to go along with six juniors and two seniors. The good news is they have their best player back in junior Aryanna Oestreicher, who's averaging 15.3 points a game. Fellow junior Tamaki Hashiramoto is putting up 9.7 points a game, but outside of those two, Wayland doesn't have much scoring punch. As a unit, the Big Red have averaged just north of 22 points a game and the defense has given up 61 points a game.
Team: Central Wisconsin Christian.
Coach: Mark Vander Werff, 13th year (144-133).
League: Trailways East Conference.
Last season: 14-9, 3rd in league play (8-4), lost to Argyle in regional semifinals.
Outlook: Vander Werff, who coached the Crusaders from 2000-2001 to 2011-2012, is taking over for coach Charlie Mulder, who stepped down after last season. The Crusaders are off to a 3-3 start while averaging 37.5 points a game. According to Vander Werff, the goal is simple: “Shoot shots you can make." Returnee Jolie Schouten has taken that to heart as she leads the team at 15.6 points a game, while teammate Shelby Buwalda (7.8 points a game) and Autumn Zuhlke (7.7) have been nice complements. Vander Werff said the Crusaders will be inexperienced, as Zuhlke, Schouten and Annika Huizenga are the only returning players from last season. The bright side is with three seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and three freshman there's a good mix of all four classes and, Vander Werff said they’re “eager and willing to learn." The coach also said “a key to success in 2019-2020 will be the experienced players leading through example and players moving up to the varsity level adjusting to the speed and intensity that we will need to be brought every night.”
Team: Randolph.
Coach: Chad Kaufman, 3rd year (42-16).
League: Trailways West Conference.
Last season: 21-5, 3rd in league play (11-3), lost to Fall River in the WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinals.
Outlook: In just his second season, Kaufman had an experienced group which he led deep into the playoffs only to lose to eventual state tournament qualifier Fall River. Unfortunately for Randolph, Kaufman loses six key contributors (Michaela Schick, Maddie Kohn, Courtney Vander Galien, Gracey Westra, JoLea Woreck and Lily Alsum) from last year’s squad. “But we have a competitive group of kids that enjoy playing basketball as a collective group,” Kaufman said. “Our coaching staff is really looking forward to working with this group of student athletes on a daily basis.” The talented Brianna Prieve does return this season and is closing in on 1,000 points for her career. She leads the Rockets at 15.8 points a game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals, leading the Rockets to a 6-2 start. Freshman Jorey Buwalda is putting up a double-double at 11.4 points and 10.9 rebounds a game.
Team: Cambria-Friesland.
Coach: John Stettbacher, 1st year (3-5).
League: Trailways West Conference.
Last season: 3-17, 7th in league play (2-11), lost to Central Wisconsin Christian in the regional quarterfinals.
Outlook: Stettbacher moves over to be the new Hilltoppers’ coach after spending the previous seven seasons as an assistant at Horicon. He brings a lot of energy and excitement to a Cambria-Friesland team that hasn’t had too much success in recent years, and he’s already helped the Toppers equal last year’s win total of three. The Toppers are averaging 45 points a game in large part thanks to Morgan Jones (11.1 points), Haley Olson (9.4) and Alexis Johnson (7.8). “I’m taking over a program that has been down for the past many years,” Stettbacher said. “(I’m) trying to change the culture and build up the program, starting with the youth and building for the future. There is a lot of talent here, we just need to structure the program to succeed.”
Team: Fall River.
Coach: Jim Doolittle, 20th year (365-104).
League: Trailways West Conference.
Last season: 24-4, 2nd in league play (12-2), lost to Black Hawk in the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals
Outlook: Teams in the Trailways West believe Fall River is the team to beat as they return a majority of last year’s squad that made it to state. The Pirates are currently 5-0 in the Trailways West and Doolittle said it’s because of their defense, as they're holding opponents to the low low mark of 33.8 points per game. That's been more than good enough as the offense is scoring 60.1 points per game. “Defense is the key that runs our program,” Doolittle said. “We like to get after the other teams and press when we can. We also like an uptempo game.” Fall River, which is 7-1 overall but has won seven straight following a season opening 50-45 loss to Watertown Luther Prep, is forcing teams into an average of 17.5 turnovers per game. Sam Leisemann (14.6 points per game), Lexi Rozinski (13.4) and Maddie Gregorio (10.2) are leading the way in the scoring column, while Leisemann is also averaging 13 rebounds a game. Gregorio leads the team with 4.9 assists and 3.7 steals a game.
Team: Markesan.
Coach: Patrick Van Daalwyk, 1st year (2-6).
League: Trailways West Conference.
Last season: 20-4, league champs (13-1), lost to Belleville in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.
Outlook: The Hornets’ season has looked bleak thus far, with a 2-6 record on the ledger. Losing offensive production from players like Alex Dornfeld (15.4 points per game), Lauren Winchell (15.2) and Brianna Miller (4.4), who also were great on defense, has been a big reason for the dropoff from 2018-19. Longtime Hornets coach Skip Laper resigned after last year, paving the way Van Daalwyk to take the reins. He has a squad filled with four seniors, seven juniors, one sophomore and two freshman but light on experience despite all the upperclassmen, meaning there's been a steep learning curve thus far. Markesan is averaging just 42 points a game, which is way down from last year’s 51.6 points a game. However, Gracie Mast (14.8 points a game) returns along with Kelyn Clark (4.2) and Karigan Hunter (3). Mast also leads the team at 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.6 assists a game. Hope Sumner is second on the team at 7.1 points a game.
*Records and statistics are current as of Dec. 23.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.