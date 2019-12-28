GIRLS HOOPS: Glance around the area as calendar readies to turn to 2020

Outlook: The Warriors are currently 5-2 and have been one of the top-ranked teams in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll. They were ninth in the poll that came out on Dec. 16 but fell out of the Dec. 23 poll following a 61-50 loss to Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Dec. 17. Reigning ECC Player of the Year Abbie Aalsma, one of Tim's daughters, verbally committed to Illinois State in September and she currently leads the team at 21.9 points a game. Peyton McGinnis has been quite the compliment, averaging 16.9 points. McGinnis also leads the way in rebounding (4.6 per game) and assists (3.9). Tim’s other daughter, Naomi, is averaging 6.4 points and 2.1 assists a game, while Gaby Matamoros is averaging 3.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. "Having some post touches and working from the inside out with constant movement and spacing (is the goal)," Tim said. So far the Warriors have done that while also playing great defense and scoring many of their points in transition off of the 20.1 turnovers per game they're forcing opponents into. Waupun is averaging 6.9 steals a game as a team.