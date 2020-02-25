GIRLS HOOPS: Hot shooting, stout defense deliver Columbus 16-point win over Ripon in regional quarterfinals

COLUMBUS — Defense has not been an issue for Columbus’ prep girls basketball team, at least not since the calendar turned to February.
Offense has been.
In Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal against Ripon, though, the pieces finally fit together.
Jordan Link scored a game-high 24 points and poured in six of her team’s 11 3-pointers, pacing the seventh-seeded Cardinals to a 58-42 victory over the 10th-seeded Tigers and a date with second-seeded Waupun in Friday night’s semifinals.
Sometimes, the recipe for success really is quite simple.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” Columbus coach Tim Dworak said. “And when you hit that many threes and can get some stops and extend the lead, it really helps you build the momentum and get that gap that we really want to have.”
The Cardinals came in having allowed 47.4 points per game in their five contests this month. But because they only averaged 40.0 points during that stretch, all they had to show for their stout defense was a 51-48 win over Laconia on Feb. 4 — the last time they won a game before Tuesday.
Columbus (7-16) didn’t waste much time building a cushion in this one, although after Link scored the Cardinals’ first 11 points to help build a 13-3 advantage, a scoring drought ensued and Ripon (3-20) was able to climb back to within 13-9.
But a 3 from the right corner by Molly Kahl for the Cardinals’ first points in 4 minutes, 35 seconds made it 16-9, and Link would follow with two 3s before Taylor Zittel’s 3 from the right wing made it 25-17 with 5:21 to go in the half.
Columbus would then close the half on an 8-3 run — with the points coming on a basket by Link, two free throws by Jaiden Dornaus, a basket by Kahl and two free throws by Zittel — to lead 33-20 at the break.
And the Cardinals stretched their advantage out to 40-24 in the first 2:45 of the second half before some undisciplined possessions on offense allowed the Tigers to go on a 9-0 run and climb back into the game.
Naturally, Dworak called timeout at that point to reset things.
“Having that 13-point lead coming into the second half really gave us a bit of a cushion, but at tournament time you really can’t make those mistakes on offense where you make one or two passes and take a quick shot,” he said. “We’ve really got to milk them a little bit — make them work on defense and then get the easy shots that we were getting in the first half, or the wide open shots that we were making in the first half.
“I think we just rushed things a little bit in the second half for that stretch.”
You have free articles remaining.
Shortly after the timeout, though, Mikenna Boettcher scored to make it 42-33 with 10:03 remaining and a little while later Ashley Olson hit a 3 then got a lay-up in transition to make it 47-35 with 7:06 left.
Ripon got a free throw to make it 47-36 a little while after that, but Zittel answered with a 3 to make it 50-36 and the Cardinals led by at least that much the rest of the way.
Calling timeout to stop the bleeding was just what the doctor ordered.
“We really settled down,” Dworak said. “When we got out of the timeout, we put the clamps down with our defense a little bit — we caused some turnovers and that really helped propel us in the right direction again.”
And in so doing, Columbus — which had lost four straight and 12 of its last 13 — made certain that the season wouldn’t end with at least one last victory.
“This one feels good — any time you get a win in the tournament it feels good, because you get to play another day,” Dworak said. “You get to go to practice with these girls another day. In our case we get two more days and then we get another game against a really good Waupun team, so we’ve got to go and do some homework and find a way to shut down Peyton (McGinnis) and Abbie (Aalsma).”
Those two for Waupun, which had a bye Tuesday night, are averaging a combined 36 points per game. And they’re a big reason why the Warriors got such a high seed and are favored to make a deep run in the playoffs.
But don’t count the Cardinals out, not if they can repeat how well they shot the ball and defended against Ripon anyway.
“That’s the nice thing about the tournament — you’ve got a chance no matter what,” Dworak said. “Everybody’s records are thrown out and it’s just one night, one game, who’s going to seize that opportunity and who’s going to make the best of it.
“And I think we did a really good job of making that opportunity count tonight.”
COLUMBUS 58, RIPON 42</&hspag3>
Ripon 20 22 — 42
Columbus 33 25 — 58
RIPON — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Elle Lewis 4 3-5 11, Celina Lopez 1 3-6 5, Allison Bradley 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Nodolf 3 0-0 6, Kerstin Sauerbrei 2 3-4 8, Lucy Beuthin 4 0-0 8, Isabelle Badtke 0 1-2 1, Alexia Sina 0 1-5 1. Totals: 15 11-22 42.
COLUMBUS — Jordan Link 9 0-0 24, Ashley Olson 3 0-0 7, Abbi Olson 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Ekern 0 2-3 2, Molly Kahl 3 0-4 7, Taylor Zittel 2 2-2 8, Mikenna Boettcher 1 0-0 2, Emma Paulson 1 0-0 3, Jaiden Dornaus 0 3-4 3. Totals: 20 7-13 58.
3-pointers: Ripon 1 (Sauerbrei 1), Columbus 11 (Link 6, Ashley Olson 1, Kahl 1, Zittel 2, Paulson 1). Total fouls: Ripon 20, Columbus 21. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.