GIRLS HOOPS: Hot shooting, stout defense deliver Columbus 16-point win over Ripon in regional quarterfinals

Ripon got a free throw to make it 47-36 a little while after that, but Zittel answered with a 3 to make it 50-36 and the Cardinals led by at least that much the rest of the way.

Calling timeout to stop the bleeding was just what the doctor ordered.

“We really settled down,” Dworak said. “When we got out of the timeout, we put the clamps down with our defense a little bit — we caused some turnovers and that really helped propel us in the right direction again.”

And in so doing, Columbus — which had lost four straight and 12 of its last 13 — made certain that the season wouldn’t end with at least one last victory.

“This one feels good — any time you get a win in the tournament it feels good, because you get to play another day,” Dworak said. “You get to go to practice with these girls another day. In our case we get two more days and then we get another game against a really good Waupun team, so we’ve got to go and do some homework and find a way to shut down Peyton (McGinnis) and Abbie (Aalsma).”

Those two for Waupun, which had a bye Tuesday night, are averaging a combined 36 points per game. And they’re a big reason why the Warriors got such a high seed and are favored to make a deep run in the playoffs.