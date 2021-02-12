GIRLS HOOPS: Hot start, stifling defense deliver Rio season sweep of Fall River as Vikings advance in regionals

“She plays with tenacity and has something that you just can’t teach — it’s effort all the time,” said Rio coach Deb Hutzler about her daughter Adeline. “You have to have the 'want' and she has it.”

The Vikings also served up a tenacious zone defense as they limited the Pirates to only eight field goals in the contest.

“I thought we did a decent job keeping them out of the lanes,” Deb Hutzler said. “Our help defense was where they needed to be most of the time, and I was pretty pleased with our defensive effort tonight.”

For Fall River coach Jim Doolittle it was a disappointing end to a disappointing year.

“It’s been like this all year. We’re up, we’re down. In the last game, our shots were falling. But we can’t score 12 points in a half and expect to win," Doolittle said. “They played some good defense but we were getting the shots we wanted and we just weren’t hitting them.

"They are a good team and they did beat us three times this year. I wish them all the luck but I feel bad for my kids right now.”

With the win, the Vikings were also able to exact a small measure of revenge since Fall River had ousted them from the tournament the past two years at regionals.