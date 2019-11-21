WAUPUN — About all coach Tim Aalsma could complain about following his Waupun prep girls basketball team’s game vs. Rosendale Laconia on Thursday night was the margin of victory.
It could have been a lot bigger.
The Warriors made things look easy for much of the night, leading by a dozen early, 20 at halftime and 27 in the opening minutes of the second half. But they had to extinguish a Spartans comeback bid in the final minutes of the game in order to salt away a 62-49 non-conference victory over last year’s WIAA Division 4 state runner up.
“In spurts we made it look easy,” Aalsma said. “We know how they are as a program — it’s going to be a physical, grind-out game. How we were going to be able to handle the pressure was the big question coming in, and I think we answered that early when we got on some pretty good runs. And we extended the lead, which gave us a cushion.
“And then I think we got a little bit complacent, a little comfortable, and they knocked it down to a 10-point game. But I’m pleased with our effort — with the outcome. I expect us to be ready to play at a high level and competitively every night.”
Naomi Aalsma had 11 points — nine of them came on a trio of 3-pointers — on the night, all in the first half to help the Warriors build the big advantage.
But it was Abbie Aalsma (21 points) and Peyton McGinnis (18) who did the heavy lifting.
And the duo really got hot after Laconia (1-1) took a little air out of Waupun’s (2-0) tires following the Warriors’ 16-4 run to open the game.
The Spartans had gotten within nine at 23-14 with 6 minutes, 59 seconds to go in the first half before Abbie Aalsma was fouled making a fastbreak lay-up and converted the three-point play to give the Warriors a double-digit advantage again at 26-14. She then made another fastbreak lay-up on a feed from McGinnis and followed that up with a 3 from the left wing, making it 31-14.
McGinnis then scored five of the Warriors’ next six points to close out a half-ending 14-3 run that left Waupun in front 37-17 at the break.
“They complement each other so well,” Tim Aalsma said of the two guards, who also played harassing defense to force a number of turnovers that led to points in transition.
“We’ve amped it up a little bit more defensively this year,” he added. “I’ve got pieces where I think we need to try and do a little bit of something different than I’m accustomed to. It’s still a work in progress but you can see how if we can play defense without fouling, it often leads to really frustrating possessions for the offense. They really struggled to find a consistent flow against (our defense) and I’m really happy with where we’re at, but there’s still a long ways to go.”
Waupun’s biggest lead of the night came on a drive to the basket by McGinnis that made it 47-20 with 3:13 gone by in the second half.
But then the offensive rhythm disappeared and Laconia was able to chip away and eventually get within 10 at 55-45 with 2:51 to go when Cyna Madigan turned a steal into a fastbreak lay-up that ultimately resulted in a three-point play.
The Warriors extinguished that fire on their very next possession, however, when Abbie Aalsma drew the defense’s attention away from the basket and she was able to find a wide open Miah Stelsel underneath for an easy lay-up that made it 57-45.
That kind of floor spacing and offensive attack is exactly what Tim Aalsma is hoping for this season with the kind of focus Abbie Aalsma and McGinnis will demand.
“It makes the other kids excited because they know that as Abbie and Peyton get keyed on, there’s going to be opportunity for them to score if they’re moving to the right place at the right time,” he said. “And tonight that happened for Gaby Matamoros and Miah Stelsel, and Naomi got a lot of open looks tonight too.”
Matamaros finished with eight points and Stelsel had four to go along with the 50 that Naomi Aalsma, Abbie Aalsma and McGinnis combined for — accounting for all 62 of the Warriors’ points on the night.
Besides letting the big lead evaporate into something a little less comfortable, it was pretty much a complete all-around effort for Waupun.
It won’t be spelled out like that to the girls, however.
“As the season wears on, you hope you learn and grow from this,” Tim Aalsma said. “I was talking to my coaches on the bench and we said, ‘Well, why did it go from 27 to 10?’ So we’ve got to do some film work and figure out exactly what happened in those possessions.
“We’ll drill them in practice and hopefully handle it a little better.”
WAUPUN 62, ROSENDALE LACONIA 49</&hspag3>
Laconia 17 32 — 49
Waupun 37 25 — 62
LACONIA (49) — Taylor Davies 2, Allison Grahl 5, Cyna Madigan 8, Lexy Smit 9, Olivia Mahone 5, Haley Rens 11, Harper Wurtz 9. Totals (Fgm ftm-fta pts): 17 12-21 49.
WAUPUN (62) — Naomi Aalsma 11, Abbie Aalmsa 21, Miah Stelsel 4, Gaby Matamaros 8, Peyton McGinnis 18. Totals (fgm ftm-fta pts): 24 8-14 62.
3-pointers: Lac 3 (Grahl 1, Smit 1, Wurtz 1), Waup 6 (N. Aalsma 3, A. Aalsma 2, McGinnis 1). Total fouls: Lac 18, Waup 20. Fouled out: Lac — Madigan, Wurtz. Waup — None.
