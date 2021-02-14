GIRLS HOOPS: Hutzler, Staveness lead Rio to regional championsip game victory over Oakfield

Trailing 28-25 with 4:12 to play in the period, the two combined for all the points in a 13-0 run (Staveness with seven) as the Lady Vikings grabbed control and a 10-point lead, 38-28.

Rio was aided in the rally when Stella Hofman, the Oaks’ 5-11 freshman who had 10 of her team-high 18 points in the first half, went to the bench with her third foul at the 4:51 mark and the score tied, 24-24.

It also allowed coach Hutzler to unveil a new defensive strategy. She inserted Miranda Renz into the lineup, a 6-1 freshman center who had spent most of the season on JVs.

“She had a phenomenal season on JV,” Hutzler said of Renz. “It changed our defense and allowed Addie and Emily (Loging) to get out and take things away from their shooters. It really changed things for us at the end of the first half.”

That momentum and strategy carried into the second half as Rio opened on an 11-0 run, with four different players contributing, to take a commanding 49-30 advantage with 13:22 to play. The Lady Vikings would stretch that lead to 20, 54-34, on a 3-pointer by Staveness with 11:23 to play.

But basketball is a game of runs and the second-seeded Oaks (15-8) made things interesting when they went on one of their own to trim Rio’s lead to nine, 58-49, with 3:29 to play.