GIRLS HOOPS: Jens, defense boost Beaver Dam to 59-46 win over Marshall in clash of top-ranked teams

Beaver Dam’s other college recruit, Paige Hodgson (Northern Kentucky University), had only one point on the night but was lauded by Chase for the “great energy” she provided.

Marshall didn’t mount much of a rally in the second half but was able to trim its deficit under 20 points on a couple occasions and then ultimately only lost by 13 after Beaver Dam went into a game-ending scoring drought, with no points going up on the scoreboard for the Golden Beavers following freshman guard Anni Salettel’s 3 from the left wing with 6 minutes to go.

“The second half wasn’t ideal,” Chase said. “That can happen a little bit, and a lot of that’s on me as much as the kids. Not having a summer and not having a lot of (normal) things (because of the pandemic) — we’re still learning. You go over it in practice but sometimes you need more and more and more. It’s like studying for a test and you think you’re ready but you’re not quite ready yet.”

Chase also added that the big lead allowed him to mix up his lineup some down the stretch in an effort to try and provide some girls, who have had limited experience thus far, some valuable minutes against a really good opponent. That could prove particularly valuable as the team continues to work through the injury to Wilke.