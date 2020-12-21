GIRLS HOOPS: Jens, defense boost Beaver Dam to 59-46 win over Marshall in clash of top-ranked teams

Not many prep girls basketball teams in the state can come close to matching what Beaver Dam has accomplished in recent years.
Marshall is one of them.
And the two — both ranked No. 1 in their respective divisions entering the week according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll — collided on Monday night at Beaver Dam High School in a match-up featuring three NCAA Division I recruits, another DII recruit and a boatload of talented players overall.
Bragging rights went to Beaver Dam.
Paced by 21 points from Div. II Minnesota State Moorhead recruit Natalie Jens, including nine straight in the first half that blew the game open, the Golden Beavers cruised to a 59-46 victory over the Cardinals to remain unbeaten on the 2020-21 season.
“They’re a really good team. It doesn’t matter what division you’re in — the best teams are the best teams,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said of the Cardinals, tops in Division 4 right now, a sectional finalist in D3 last year and the D3 state champions in 2018 and 2019.
Success on Monday night for Beaver Dam was spelled d-e-f-e-n-s-e.
The Golden Beavers (10-0) — the top-ranked team in D2 and winners of the D2 state title from 2017-2019 before also qualifying last year but not getting to see how things would unfold due to the tournament being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic — trailed 5-4 with 4 minutes, 38 seconds gone by before putting the clamps down, holding the Cardinals (6-1) without a field goal for the next 5:32.
That allowed Beaver Dam to go on a 17-1 run, one which was punctuated by the nine straight points from Jens on a 3-pointer from the left wing, a steal in the backcourt that she converted into a lay-up, two free throws and then finally a steal and fastbreak lay-up to make it 21-6 with 8:04 to go.
It went back-and-forth a little bit from there, but then Paige Yagodinski, who was second in scoring for Beaver Dam with 11 points, hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 31-14 with 3:56 to go in the half. Yagodinski’s triple — one of three for her on the night, all from the same spot on the floor — sparked a 10-4 run to close out the half, giving the Golden Beavers a 38-18 advantage at the break.
“We’re doing a lot of good positive things at the right times, and I like the fact that we set a really good tone defensively in the first half,” said Chase, whose team is still trying to find its footing a little bit after University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke — the team’s top scorer and an all-around menace for opponents — suffered a season-ending knee injury last week in a win over Madison Edgewood.
The defensive tone that was established by the Golden Beavers on Monday allowed them to limit UW-Milwaukee recruit Anna Lutz (19.0 points per game coming in) to 13 points and Laura Nickel (19.8 ppg), who’s still being recruited by a number of Div. I programs, to 11 — including to just three in the first half.
Beaver Dam’s other college recruit, Paige Hodgson (Northern Kentucky University), had only one point on the night but was lauded by Chase for the “great energy” she provided.
Marshall didn’t mount much of a rally in the second half but was able to trim its deficit under 20 points on a couple occasions and then ultimately only lost by 13 after Beaver Dam went into a game-ending scoring drought, with no points going up on the scoreboard for the Golden Beavers following freshman guard Anni Salettel’s 3 from the left wing with 6 minutes to go.
“The second half wasn’t ideal,” Chase said. “That can happen a little bit, and a lot of that’s on me as much as the kids. Not having a summer and not having a lot of (normal) things (because of the pandemic) — we’re still learning. You go over it in practice but sometimes you need more and more and more. It’s like studying for a test and you think you’re ready but you’re not quite ready yet.”
Chase also added that the big lead allowed him to mix up his lineup some down the stretch in an effort to try and provide some girls, who have had limited experience thus far, some valuable minutes against a really good opponent. That could prove particularly valuable as the team continues to work through the injury to Wilke.
Ultimately, it was another impressive win for the Golden Beavers in a long list of impressive wins dating back to the 2016-2017 season, when they won the first of their three consecutive state titles by going a perfect 28-0 — with all 28 of the victories that year coming by double-digits.
True to form, though, Chase didn’t make it out to be more than it is — or at least more than it is right now in a season where the Golden Beavers have a challenging schedule (second-ranked-in-D3 Waupun awaits tonight) and lofty postseason goals.
“Our good is really good,” he said, “but we’ve got to get rid of some of the lulls.
“Every game’s a new experience for us and we’re just trying to get better every game.”
