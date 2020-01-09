GIRLS HOOPS: Late second-half run helps Randolph beat Markesan, 42-32

RANDOLPH — Thursday’s Trailways West Conference game against Markesan was important for the Randolph prep girls basketball team.
The Rockets needed a win in order to stay in the league-title hunt against Fall River. However, the Hornets would not make it an easy victory, as the Rockets needed a big run to close out the game to escape with a 42-32 win.
“Any time you play Markesan, you know it’s going to be a dog fight, even if Skip Laper isn’t there anymore (as the head coach),” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said. “They’re scrappy kids. Defensively, they played hard.
“I think I was most happy with our defensive effort, though. I think our play with their screen and roll action was pretty good. … We got the job done there. We knew it was going to be a hard-fought win. It’s good to get a win.”
The victory meant the Rockets (9-3, 4-2 Trailways West) stayed two games behind the Pirates, who defeated Rio Thursday night to stay atop the conference with a 6-0 league record.
Even though the Rockets won by double-digits, Markesan (3-7, 2-3) made it interesting with 12 minutes, 13 seconds to go. That’s when Kelyn Clark drained a triple and three seconds later Grace Mast got a layup to put the Hornets up 27-25.
“I think we competed and played hard for most of the game,” Markesan coach Patrick Van Daalwyk said. “We just let a couple mistakes in the second half compound on us and hurt us in the long run.”
Clark and Mast finished with 11 points apiece for the Hornets.
“They’re two of our leaders and two of our captains,” Van Daalwyk said. “Kelyn is just coming back off an injury, so it’s nice to have her out on the floor for us. Gracie is our floor captain. They both worked their tails off and competed.”
The Rockets didn’t let the small Markesan run deter any hopes of getting the victory as Mariah DeVries got a layup to drop to tie it. DeVries’ bucket started a 10-0 run where Randolph’s Brianna DeVries scored six points to put the Rockets up 35-27 with 5:38 left.
“Credit to our girls, we came down and still worked on the things that we had to do,” Kaufman said. “We weathered the storm a little bit.”
Prieve finished with 11 points while DeVries added four for the Rockets. After Clark’s foul shot at 4:30 made it 35-28, Jorey Buwalda swished a 3 and her sister, Presley Buwalda, hit back-to-back layups to make it 42-28 with 1:57 left.
Jorey Buwalda led the Rockets with 14 points while her sister put up seven to help Prieve.
“Even though Jorey is a freshman, she stepped up and got some points and a lot of boards for us,” Kaufman said. “Prieve’s been here for four years now and she knows everything the defense does is going to be focused on her and trying to stop dribble penetration. I was really happy that she took it easy and played within herself.
“Presley didn’t have a good first half, she turned it over four or five times. I talked to her in the locker room. She’s a great kid, works her tail off and just came out here and controlled the game in the second half on the offensive and defensive end.”
Kaufman said his team’s defensive pressure was the difference maker in the second half.
“We tried to turn up the pressure on the defensive end,” he said. “We forced them into turnovers with our half-court trap. I think that got them on their toes a little bit. It really helped our transition game. We got a couple easy baskets.”
The Rockets began the game on a 13-4 run, but the Hornets answered back with a 13-2 run — that was highlighted with a three-point play by Hannah Whitney to tie it at 15 — to go up 17-15 with 4:01 left in the half.
Whitney finished with five points — all in the first half — to help the Hornets go into halftime with a 19-16 lead.
“I think we clawed our way back into the game,” Van Daalwyk said. “We finally started hitting some shots and executing offensively. Our girls played hard no matter what the score was.”
Kaufman wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance, but he said the game plan coming out of halftime helped his team overcome the early deficit.
“We were so impatient in the first half,” he said. “We went down at halftime and put a focus on trying to touch the post a little more, reversing the basketball and trying to get some good looks. We wanted to get Prieve and Jorey with some touches in the block. We did that. We spaced things out a little bit. We got some easy baskets there and got on a little run.”
The Rockets jumped out to a 7-0 run to begin the second half to take a 23-19 lead over the Hornets.
“I think a couple of our girls were a little uneasy in the first half,” Kaufman said. “We’re such a young team that we’ve got to continue to work through those things and continue to build as a team. And, we’re improving every day. I’m glad how we fought in the second half and came out of here on top.”
RANDOLPH 42, MARKESAN 32</&hspag3>
Markesan 19 13 - 32
Randolph 16 26 - 42
MARKESAN (32) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Hannah Whitney 2 1-1 5, Kelyn Clark 4 0-0 11, Lauryn Clark 1 1-2 3, Gracie Mast 5 1-2 11, Hope Sumner 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-5 32.
RNADOLPH (42) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Abby Katsma 1 0-0 3, Olivia Nieman 1 0-0 3, Brianna Prieve 2 6-6 11, Presley Buwalda 3 1-3 7, Jorey Buwalda 6 0-0 14, Mariah Baird 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 7-9 42.
3-pointers: M 3 (Kelyn Clark 3), R 5 (Abby Katsma 1, Olvia Nieman 1, Brianna Prieve 1, Jorey Buwalda 2). Total fouls: M 9, R 8. Fouled out: none.
