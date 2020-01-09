GIRLS HOOPS: Late second-half run helps Randolph beat Markesan, 42-32

Clark and Mast finished with 11 points apiece for the Hornets.

“They’re two of our leaders and two of our captains,” Van Daalwyk said. “Kelyn is just coming back off an injury, so it’s nice to have her out on the floor for us. Gracie is our floor captain. They both worked their tails off and competed.”

The Rockets didn’t let the small Markesan run deter any hopes of getting the victory as Mariah DeVries got a layup to drop to tie it. DeVries’ bucket started a 10-0 run where Randolph’s Brianna DeVries scored six points to put the Rockets up 35-27 with 5:38 left.

“Credit to our girls, we came down and still worked on the things that we had to do,” Kaufman said. “We weathered the storm a little bit.”

Prieve finished with 11 points while DeVries added four for the Rockets. After Clark’s foul shot at 4:30 made it 35-28, Jorey Buwalda swished a 3 and her sister, Presley Buwalda, hit back-to-back layups to make it 42-28 with 1:57 left.

Jorey Buwalda led the Rockets with 14 points while her sister put up seven to help Prieve.